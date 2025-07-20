Connect with us

Govt Vows to Boost Power Connectivity in Kajiado County

Published

KAJIADO, Kenya, July 20 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government is committed to enhance electricity access across the country through the Last Mile Connectivity Program.

Speaking during an educational empowerment event in Kajiado Central, Kindiki announced that the government has already allocated Ksh 700 million for the initiative, with Ksh 200 million earmarked specifically for Kajiado Central to facilitate household connections.

However, he acknowledged that the allocation falls short of the constituency’s needs and pledged to advocate for increased funding.

He revealed plans to push for the allocation to be doubled to Ksh 400 million for Kajiado Central, and up to Ksh 1.4 billion for the wider Kajiado County, to accelerate electrification efforts.

Kindiki further announced that the government will soon float a tender for the construction of student hostels at Maasai Technical Institute. The project, estimated at Ksh 600 million, will accommodate 1,400 students and is set to become one of the largest hostel developments in the country.

Addressing infrastructure challenges, the Deputy President pledged to prioritize the completion of the long-stalled Maparasha Bridge, once funds are secured.

He noted that the bridge which has been incomplete for over seven years, has disrupted student movement during exam periods.

