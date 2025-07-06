Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Ruku with President William Ruto in Embu during a church service on July 6, 2025.

Kenya

Govt to punish absentee public workers on Saba Saba

“Monday is not a holiday,” Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku has warned, ordering all government workers to report to work or face disciplinary action.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has issued a stern directive to all public servants, warning them against skipping work on Monday, July 7, amid planned Saba Saba protests.

Ruku while speaking in Embu on Sunday underscored that “Monday is not a public holiday” and asked all government employees “to report to work without fail.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He cited Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution, which outline the values and principles of public service, stressing the importance of dedication and service to the public.

“Tomorrow is not a public holiday. All public servants are expected to be at their workstations by 8:00 a.m. and remain until 5:00 p.m., as guided by the 2016 Public Service HR policy and manual,” Ruku said.

He added that his ministry will conduct spot checks to ensure compliance, warning that those who fail to show up will receive show-cause letters.

“I will personally conduct spot checks. Anyone who fails to report to duty will be held accountable. Public service is a calling, and we must deliver on our mandate to serve the citizens,” he said.

The directive comes amid nationwide tension ahead of the Saba Saba protests, which commemorate the country’s struggle for democracy and come just weeks after the one-year anniversary of the June 25 Gen Z protests that brought much of the public sector to a standstill.

During those demonstrations, most public offices remained deserted, raising questions about government preparedness during civil action.

Several schools in the country have meanwhile announced closure on Monday as a precautionary measure ahead of the planned Saba Saba protests.

The closures come amid growing fears of potential unrest during the demonstrations, which are expected to draw large crowds and heightened police presence, particularly in major towns and cities.

Some school administrators cited safety concerns for students and staff, with memories of previous protests marked by clashes, police crackdowns, and transport disruption stil fresh.

The Ministry of Education was yet to issue an official directive, but individual institutions have taken the initiative to safeguard learners, especially in areas likely to experience protests.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Several schools to remain shut over Saba Saba unrest fears

Several schools across Kenya have shut their doors ahead of the Saba Saba protests, citing safety concerns amid fears of possible unrest.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaii Republic Launches in Nairobi, Blending India’s Iconic Chai Culture with Kenyan Coffee Sophistication

The concept, which has gained popularity in India for its nostalgic yet modern twist on traditional brews, officially opened its Nairobi outlet on Saturday...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Warns Against Return to 2007 Chaos, Calls for Unity and Peace

The Speaker reminded worshippers that Kenya’s diversity is its strength and that the Constitution protects every citizen’s right to live and thrive in any...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muslim Leaders say Supreme Court Judgment on inheritance Unconstitutional

The Muslim leaders termed the judgment an affront to the Islamic faith, a violation of constitutional protections, and a threat to the country’s religious...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Government Invests Over Sh20bn in Embu County to Spur Economic Transformation

NAIROBI,Kenya Jul 6 – The government has committed more than Sh20 billion to infrastructure projects in Embu County as part of its plan to...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fire Breaks Out at Embakasi Girls High School in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – A fire has broken out at Embakasi Girls High School in Nairobi today morning affecting one of the school’s...

4 hours ago

Sports

Power of Faith! Kipyegon storms to world record at Prefontaine Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon smashed the world record for the women’s 1500m — again — at the Prefontaine...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Churches demand protection of protest rights ahead of Saba Saba

Kenyans on July 7, 2025 mark 35 years of Saba Saba as church leaders demand peaceful protests and protection of constitutional rights.

5 hours ago