NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to Launch New Payroll App in Crackdown on Ghost Workers

The new application will track when an employee arrives at their workstation, when they leave, and any absence logged during working hours.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has revealed plans by the government to introduce a new mobile-based payroll system for civil servants, in a renewed effort to eliminate ghost workers and enhance accountability in the public service.

Speaking during a radio interview on Monday, CS Ruku said the government is in the final stages of rolling out a mobile application that will be mandatory for all public servants. The app is designed to complement the existing payroll system by monitoring employee attendance and reinforcing transparency.

“All workers are now being paid through a new digital system, which confirms not just employment but actual presence in office,” said Ruku.

“Previously, there were many ghost workers—people listed on the payroll who never reported to work.”

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the new application will track when an employee arrives at their workstation, when they leave, and any absence logged during working hours.

The Ministry of Public Service is working with a local telecommunications provider to develop the app, which will be installed on every civil servant’s smartphone.

“We are making improvements to the current system. This new app will help us monitor daily attendance and determine whether public officers are fulfilling their responsibilities,” he said.

Ruku further clarified that the term “ghost worker” encompasses more than just individuals drawing salaries without reporting to duty.

“A ghost worker is not just someone who fails to report to the office. In my view, it includes any public servant who reports late, disappears during the day, or uses government time for personal business,” he added.

The announcement comes just days after CS on Thursday made an impromptu visit to government offices in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as part of ongoing efforts to enforce discipline and curb absenteeism in the civil service.

The latest measures build on the government’s efforts to streamline public service management through technology.

In April 2024, the government launched the Kenya Human Resource Information System (KHRIS) a web-based platform developed with support from the World Bank to centralize human resource functions, including payroll administration.

