NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to expand surveillance on retired police, military officers over militia fears

Murkomen said the government will crash all militia-style outfits under the pretext of fighting police brutality.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 — The government will place former police and military officers under strict surveillance following the emergency of groups led by former security officer to counter ‘illegal’ police operations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government will scale up surveillance to cover all retired officers over concerns some officers may incite public unrest.

Speaking during a press briefing in Kajiado on Thursday, Murkomen said the government will crash all militia-style outfits under the pretext of fighting police brutality.

“There are some characters whom I saw online calling themselves forces fighting police brutality, yet they were carrying guns and dressed in jungle attire, trying to intimidate the people of Kenya,” Murkomen said.

“We are aware these individuals are establishing a military wing of their political activities. We will not allow that.”

The CS stressed that former security officers, professionally trained in the use of arms by the State, carry a greater responsibility to uphold the law.

“Police and military officers who are out of service bear greater responsibility than civilians. We will place them under very strict surveillance because once they begin threatening the public or the government, we consider those subversive activities,” he added.

Terrorism charges

Murkomen confirmed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had investigated, arrested and charged some individuals linked the activities.

He cited the case of Patrick Nyambaka Osoi, a founding member of the ‘Fighting Brutality and Impunity’ (FBI) movement, arrested along Lang’ata Road.

DCI arraigned Osoi at the Kahawa Law Courts on charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012 and illegal possession of a firearm.

In a related incident, DCI arrested Jackson Kuria Kihara, alias Cop Shakur, in Kahawa West with a red beret bearing the FBI symbol.

He is set to be arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts on Friday, August 1.

Murkomen warned that impersonation of security officers and unauthorized wearing of police or military uniforms are serious crimes.

Under Section 101 of the National Police Service Act, impersonating a police officer or wearing police uniforms without authorization is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Sh1 million, or both.

Similarly, Section 279 of the Kenya Defence Forces Act criminalizes unauthorized use of military attire, insignia, or medals, carrying up to one year in prison upon conviction.

“Let me be very clear: those officers who are doing politics in office or exiting office to go and carry out criminal activities will be dealt with firmly,” Murkomen said.

