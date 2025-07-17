Govt developing app to monitor public servants’ productivity: CS Ruku

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has revealed that the government is developing a mobile application designed to monitor the presence, punctuality, and productivity of public servants across the country.

Ruku expressed concern over growing laxity among some civil servants, including lateness and absenteeism, which he said is undermining service delivery to Kenyans.

“I want to call on all public servants in the Republic of Kenya to ensure that they are serving Kenyans with utmost dedication, “he said.

“There is some sort of laxity in service delivery. Some public servants come to office late and some abscond duty.”

According to the CS, the upcoming app will be mandatory for all public officers and will allow the ministry to track whether an employee is at their workstation, on official leave, or off duty including real-time reporting on arrival and departure times.

The digitized monitoring system is part of broader efforts by the government to instill accountability, reduce absenteeism, and boost efficiency in the public service sector.

Ruku maintains that the move is aimed at improving public confidence in government services and ensuring value for taxpayer money.