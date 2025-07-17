Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt developing app to monitor public servants’ productivity: CS Ruku

Ruku expressed concern over growing laxity among some civil servants, including lateness and absenteeism

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has revealed that the government is developing a mobile application designed to monitor the presence, punctuality, and productivity of public servants across the country.

Ruku expressed concern over growing laxity among some civil servants, including lateness and absenteeism, which he said is undermining service delivery to Kenyans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I want to call on all public servants in the Republic of Kenya to ensure that they are serving Kenyans with utmost dedication, “he said.

“There is some sort of laxity in service delivery. Some public servants come to office late and some abscond duty.”

According to the CS, the upcoming app will be mandatory for all public officers and will allow the ministry to track whether an employee is at their workstation, on official leave, or off duty including real-time reporting on arrival and departure times.

The digitized monitoring system is part of broader efforts by the government to instill accountability, reduce absenteeism, and boost efficiency in the public service sector.

Ruku maintains that the move is aimed at improving public confidence in government services and ensuring value for taxpayer money. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Probe on alleged cannibalism in West Pokot at advanced stage: CS Murkomen

nterior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says investigations over alleged cannibalism in West Pokot is at an advanced stage after thirteen suspects were arrested last...

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says govt to build 70km of roads in Nairobi to ease traffic, boost trade

The President said the initiative is part of a broader plan to transform Nairobi.

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoE overhauls error-prone NEMIS to fix school funding gaps, oversight

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 17 – The Ministry of Education (MoE) is replacing the error-prone National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) with a new data...

38 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court summons KFS MD Bakari Ngowa, 2 others over CCTV footage handling in 2019 Likoni ferry tragedy case

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku issued the summons following concerns over missing or incomplete video evidence relating to the incident

54 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto’s top advisor wants boda bodas banned from cities

Professor Makau Mutua is calling for a total ban on boda bodas in Kenya’s major cities, citing chaos, illegality, and road indiscipline.”

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi defends use of Sh7 from fuel levy to construct roads

Mbadi noted that the government took the decision to avert a crisis that saw contractors abandon the site over lack of payments.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Probe on alleged cannibalism in West Pokot at advanced stage: CS Murkomen

We will have to audit our systems to determine how this heinous act happened in a place like this and escaped all security systems:...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nurses Union backs govt on expansion of bed capacity by hospitals

The Unionists supported the call by Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to health facilities to stop charging patients sharing beds.

4 hours ago