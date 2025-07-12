Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Head of State emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s broader agenda to revitalize agriculture/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt completes Etio Dam rehabilitation unlocking 160mn litres

President William Ruto on Saturday announced that the dam—boasting a storage capacity of 160 million litres—will serve more than 8,000 households across Elgeyo Marakwet County, significantly improving access to irrigation water and boosting agricultural productivity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 — The government has completed the rehabilitation and expansion of the Etio Dam in Kapteren, Keiyo North Constituency.

President William Ruto on Saturday announced that the dam—boasting a storage capacity of 160 million litres—will serve more than 8,000 households across Elgeyo Marakwet County, significantly improving access to irrigation water and boosting agricultural productivity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are pleased it has been completed on time. The project will transform the lives of more than 8,000 households in Elgeyo Marakwet County,” the President said.

The first phase of the Etio Dam Project is expected to bring over 2,500 acres of land under irrigation, enhancing the cultivation of high-value crops such as passion fruits, avocados, cabbages, kales, and potatoes.

This is anticipated to generate new income streams and create employment opportunities in the region.

“This will boost the cultivation of passion fruits, avocado, cabbages, kales, and potatoes, thereby creating jobs and increasing household income,” Ruto added.

The Head of State emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s broader agenda to revitalize agriculture, address food insecurity, and empower rural communities through climate-resilient water and irrigation infrastructure.

Post Views: 0
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto loyalists take ‘two term’ agenda to Transmara

Speaking in Emurwa Dikirr Constituency, Transmara West, Narok County, during a women’s empowerment program led by Jonah Ngeno, the leaders pledged their full support...

10 minutes ago

Headlines

Ruto appoints new IEBC team afresh following High Court ruling

In a new gazette notice dated July 10, the President appointed Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s flagship WB-backed NYOTA youth project uncertain over Sh7.6bn shortfall

The shortfall threatens to derail the government’s bold promise to empower over 800,000 young Kenyans with capital and job opportunities.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto challenges opponents to offer youth an alternative to violence

The President urged his opponents to provide better solutions to the many challenges facing the young people besides empty sloganeering. 

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto hails Chief Kadhi’s wisdom, humility and humanity in a condolence note

President Ruto described the late Sheikh as “a great Islamic scholar committed to justice,” and lauded his legacy of wisdom, humility, and service to...

2 days ago

Kenya

Road barricade ruling stands: Judiciary responds to Ruto criticism

The Judiciary clarified that President Ruto's criticism of the order misrepresents the court’s intent, the Constitution, not directives, must guide law enforcement.

2 days ago
Constitutional crisis over Ruto’s shoot looters directive Constitutional crisis over Ruto’s shoot looters directive

Kenya

You can’t shoot looters, Mr. President – Constitution says so

Ruto’s shoot-looters-in-the-leg order defies the Constitution, a President can’t rewrite the law with a microphone.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s directive for police to immobilize rioters scorned with crutch memes

One viral image shared by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua — an AI-generated photo showing dozens of people walking on crutches — summed up...

2 days ago