Govt completes Etio Dam rehabilitation unlocking 160mn litres

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 — The government has completed the rehabilitation and expansion of the Etio Dam in Kapteren, Keiyo North Constituency.

President William Ruto on Saturday announced that the dam—boasting a storage capacity of 160 million litres—will serve more than 8,000 households across Elgeyo Marakwet County, significantly improving access to irrigation water and boosting agricultural productivity.

“We are pleased it has been completed on time. The project will transform the lives of more than 8,000 households in Elgeyo Marakwet County,” the President said.

The first phase of the Etio Dam Project is expected to bring over 2,500 acres of land under irrigation, enhancing the cultivation of high-value crops such as passion fruits, avocados, cabbages, kales, and potatoes.

This is anticipated to generate new income streams and create employment opportunities in the region.

“This will boost the cultivation of passion fruits, avocado, cabbages, kales, and potatoes, thereby creating jobs and increasing household income,” Ruto added.

The Head of State emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s broader agenda to revitalize agriculture, address food insecurity, and empower rural communities through climate-resilient water and irrigation infrastructure.