Govt advertises 4,000 intern posts under Affordable Housing Program

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has unveiled 4,000 internship slots under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, targeting recent diploma and degree graduates seeking practical experience in government projects.

PSC in a notice asserted that eligible candidates must possess basic computer skills.

“We are pleased to announce 4,000 Internship Opportunities in the State Department for Housing and Urban Development. Diploma and Degree Graduates eligible to apply,” the notice read in part.

The one-year, non-renewable internship program is open to individuals who graduated in 2018 or later.

Applicants must hold a degree or diploma in a relevant discipline from a recognized institution and will be deployed to various Affordable Housing Programme and marketing project sites across the country.

Their responsibilities will include carrying out assigned duties, documenting skills acquired, and participating in mentorship initiatives.

The commission emphasized that successful completion of the Internship Programme will earn the interns a certificate from the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

Similarly, a government-determined stipend will be paid throughout the 12 months.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to equip young professionals with hands-on experience, while also supporting ongoing national housing development agendas.

Applications must be submitted online through the PSC job portal by 6th September 2025.

The advertised jobs span a wide range of fields, including data analysis, property management, digital marketing, communication and branding, civil engineering, among others.