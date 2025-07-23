Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt advertises 4,000 intern posts under Affordable Housing Program

PSC in a notice asserted that eligible candidates must possess basic computer skills.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 The Public Service Commission (PSC) has unveiled 4,000 internship slots under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, targeting recent diploma and degree graduates seeking practical experience in government projects.

PSC in a notice asserted that eligible candidates must possess basic computer skills.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are pleased to announce 4,000 Internship Opportunities in the State Department for Housing and Urban Development. Diploma and Degree Graduates eligible to apply,” the notice read in part.

The one-year, non-renewable internship program is open to individuals who graduated in 2018 or later.

Applicants must hold a degree or diploma in a relevant discipline from a recognized institution and will be deployed to various Affordable Housing Programme and marketing project sites across the country.

Their responsibilities will include carrying out assigned duties, documenting skills acquired, and participating in mentorship initiatives.

The commission emphasized that successful completion of the Internship Programme will earn the interns a certificate from the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

Similarly, a government-determined stipend will be paid throughout the 12 months.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to equip young professionals with hands-on experience, while also supporting ongoing national housing development agendas.

Applications must be submitted online through the PSC job portal by 6th September 2025.

The advertised jobs span a wide range of fields, including data analysis, property management, digital marketing, communication and branding, civil engineering, among others.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

From One Family to Another: A Legacy Continues as Hemingways Collection Acquires Richard’s River Camp in Maasai Mara

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Luxury hospitality and travel group, Hemingways Hospitality, has announced the acquisition of Richard’s River Camp, a pioneering eighteen bed...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s fuel cheaper than Tanzania’s at source, it’s taxes that keep it costly: Wandayi

Wandayi explained that while Tanzanians paid USD 83.00 per metric tonne (MT) for Diesel, USD 135.00/MT for Super Petrol, and USD 190.00/MT for Jet...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Health experts address misconceptions in lead-up to World Breastfeeding Week

One of the most widespread myths—that breastfeeding causes breasts to sag— however experts, explained that breast sagging is primarily due to the natural loss...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Nyali’s Links Road to close for 6 months for flooding reconstruction

The closure affecting a stretch near Nyali's Premier Hospital, which will remain in effect until Friday, January 30, 2026, at 6pm, is intended to...

15 hours ago

Kenya

How Maraga’s Sh50-bob army can shatter Ruto’s rule

Maraga’s Sh50-bob army is building a people-powered revolution, challenging Ruto’s billion-shilling politics with a wave of small but powerful donations.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Stephen Munyakho freed from Saudi Jail after blood money settlement

Munyakho's release marks the culmination of years of diplomatic efforts and humanitarian appeals, with the final breakthrough coming through a $1 million settlement brokered...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoH orders urgent review of hospital security after twin ward murders at KNH

The ministry confirmed ongoing internal reviews across major hospitals, and that it was working with the Ministry of Interior to bolster security within health...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Kenyan retailers incurred Sh2 billion in losses from recent protests – RETRAK

Kenyan retailers incurred Sh2 billion in losses from recent protests that were led by youths demanding better governance. This year’s losses were much bigger...

23 hours ago