Governor Guyo faced multiple charges of gross constitutional violations, abuse of office, financial mismanagement, and misconduct but he survived the impeachment. /FILE

County News

Governor Guyo Survives Impeachment as Senate Upholds Preliminary Objection

After reviewing the evidence, the Senate agreed that the County Assembly’s process was flawed, leading to the dismissal of the case before it could proceed to a full hearing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo has survived an impeachment attempt after the Senate voted 31 to 12 in favour of upholding a preliminary objection raised by his legal team—effectively halting the proceedings against him.

The objection challenged the legality of Isiolo County Assembly sittings held on June 18 and June 26, during which the impeachment motion was tabled, debated, and passed. Guyo’s lawyers argued that the sittings were unlawful, citing procedural irregularities and inconsistencies in the Assembly’s documentation.

However, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi struck a cautious tone, warning the embattled Governor against celebrating the outcome as a political victory.

“This is not a win. Don’t go out there chest-thumping. This is merely a postponement of your hearing,” Kingi said. “Depending on how you carry yourself, this case may not be heard—or it could be back here.”

Speaker Kingi urged Governor Guyo to engage in political reconciliation and dialogue with Isiolo’s elected leaders, particularly Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and Senator Fatuma Dullo.

“You need to have a sitting with your senator, even if it’s through a third party,” Kingi advised. “Don’t go holding celebrations in Isiolo.”

Governor Guyo now faces the challenge of rebuilding trust and restoring unity in the county, as political divisions continue to strain relations between his administration and the County Assembly.

