A file photo showing power engineers at work.

Government to Spend Sh4.3 Billion to Replace Faulty Transformers in Fight Against Blackouts

The Ministry’s plan is seen as a critical step towards improving grid reliability and ensuring every household enjoys uninterrupted electricity supply.

Published

MATHIRA, July 1 – The Ministry of Energy will spend Sh4.3 billion to replace more than 20,000 faulty transformers across the country as part of a broader initiative to address persistent power outages.

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira made the announcement on Monday during an inspection tour of Last Mile Connectivity equipment in Mathira, Nyeri County.

“This financial year, the ministry will spend Sh4.3 billion to replace faulty transformers. As we connect more Kenyans to electricity, we do not want some to remain in the dark due to avoidable technical failures,” said Wachira.

He attributed many of the transformer failures to illegal power connections, which he said result in overloading of the distribution infrastructure.

“I urge Kenyans to stop illegal connections. The main reason transformers break down is due to overloading. This must stop so that all Kenyans can benefit from a stable supply,” he added.

Wachira said the Last Mile Connectivity Programme, which aims to expand electricity access to underserved areas, is expected to be completed in December with over 305,000 households connected nationwide.

He further revealed that the government is exploring long-term strategies to lower electricity costs for Kenyans.

“We are looking into ways to reduce the cost of energy production. This includes exploring nuclear power generation so that Kenyans can ultimately pay less for the electricity they use,” Wachira stated.

