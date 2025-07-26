Connect with us

County News

Government to Establish Seven Police Stations in Tiaty, Baringo by December

Tiaty Sub-County has long been identified as a banditry hotspot. In a bid to restore peace and strengthen state presence, the CS also pledged to improve road infrastructure and expand mobile network coverage to facilitate better security operations and service delivery.

KABARNET, Kenya, July 26 – The government plans to establish seven new police stations in Tiaty, Baringo County, with four expected to be operational by December, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary has announced.

Speaking in Kabarnet before leading a Jukwaa la Usalama (Security Forum) town hall meeting, the CS cited the limited government presence in Tiaty as a key concern, pointing to Silale Ward as an example.

“Silale Ward has only one secondary school and no police station. We need government presence where there is a problem,” he said.

He further announced plans to collaborate with the Baringo County Government and local leaders to mobilise residents to register for national identification cards.

“We have 161,000 adults in this county without IDs, with Tiaty being the worst affected. We must do something about it,” he said.

The CS assured residents that ongoing security operations in the region will continue until lasting peace is achieved.

