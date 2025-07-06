Government Invests Over Sh20 Billion in Embu County to Spur Economic Transformation

NAIROBI,Kenya Jul 6 – The government has committed more than Sh20 billion to infrastructure projects in Embu County as part of its plan to accelerate economic transformation and improve the lives of residents.

Speaking during a Women Engagement Forum held at Kanyuambora and attended by over 10,000 women, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service ,Human Capital and Special Programmes, Godfrey Ruku said the government is focused on inclusive development through investments in key sectors such as roads, markets, electrification, and agriculture.

“The government has already injected over Sh20 billion into Embu County and will continue investing more to catalyze growth and improve livelihoods,” said CS Ruku.

“We urge women to support these projects and become active participants in driving change in their communities.”

The forum was graced by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who reiterated the government’s commitment to grassroots development and called on women to take leadership roles in local economic initiatives.

To support trade and the informal sector, CS Ruku announced the construction of 12 modern markets, a County Aggregation and Industrial Park, and specialized muguka sheds to benefit local farmers and traders.

In addition, nearly Sh1 billion has been invested in rural electrification projects across Embu’s sub-counties, targeting connection of close to 7,000 households, schools, trading centres, and markets to the national power grid.

Road infrastructure is also receiving a major boost, with eight key roads covering a combined length of over 260 kilometres currently being upgraded to bitumen standard. More road projects are expected to begin in the coming months.

Deputy President Kindiki praised the women of Embu for their active civic involvement and pledged continued government support for empowerment programs targeting women and youth across the country.