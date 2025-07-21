George Ruto’s Mood’ matatu back to garage for repairs after dazzling city launch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul — Just days after its glitzy unveiling, the now-famous Mood matatu- the latest addition to President William Ruto’s son George Ruto’s luxury public transport fleet — has been temporarily pulled off the road for touch-ups and repairs, following minor damages sustained during its high-profile launch event on Friday, July 19.

Images and footage of the Matatu in a garage shows some minor cosmetic damage sustained particularly to its exterior.

A statement from one of the social media pages affiliated with the matatu confirmed the move, saying:

“Mood is currently out for touch-ups — we will be back shortly.”

The announcement comes after a wild night in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD, where hundreds of fans converged at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to witness the grand launch of the Ksh14 million matatu.

The event, presided over by President Ruto’s son George Ruto, turned the CBD into a temporary street carnival, complete with live performances, DJ sets, and a symbolic anointing of the vehicle.

The custom-built matatu, named Mood, stole headlines for its luxurious features, including bucket seats with cup holders, USB charging ports, a fully air-conditioned cabin, push-to-start ignition, Solar power integration and a professional DJ mixing deck in the front cabin.

Despite the temporary setback, the vehicle’s return to the garage has done little to dim public interest.

On the contrary, anticipation continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting Mood’s official return to the road.

While the launch was celebrated as a landmark moment in Kenya’s matatu culture, it wasn’t without controversy.

Traffic in parts of the CBD came to a standstill, and social media lit up with mixed reactions — some praising the creativity, others voicing concerns over crowd control and public safety.

“Nairobi CBD is currently a crime scene,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Thugs have taken over the city. There are no police officers present… stay on high alert.”

Still, many industry observers say Mood represents a new era in public transport, blending entertainment, technology, and branding to appeal to a younger, experience-driven commuter base.

While security concerns lingered, the launch also sparked conversation about Kenya’s evolving matatu culture and the role of high-end, luxury vehicles in shaping it.

Mood is the latest addition to George Ruto’s growing fleet, which includes Manifest (also dubbed Moneyfest), another premium matatu known for its entertainment-themed design.

The unveiling of Mood comes amid rising youth engagement in Nairobi’s matatu and music scene, blurring the lines between public transport, lifestyle branding, and youth culture expression.

According to sources close to the project, the matatu’s distinctive design and tech features were approved by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), signalling a possible shift toward innovation and personalization in Kenya’s public transport sector.