Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

George Ruto’s Mood’ matatu back to garage for repairs after dazzling city launch

Images and footage of the Matatu in a garage shows some minor cosmetic damage sustained particularly to its exterior.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul — Just days after its glitzy unveiling, the now-famous Mood matatu- the latest addition to President William Ruto’s son George Ruto’s luxury public transport fleet — has been temporarily pulled off the road for touch-ups and repairs, following minor damages sustained during its high-profile launch event on Friday, July 19.

Images and footage of the Matatu in a garage shows some minor cosmetic damage sustained particularly to its exterior.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A statement from one of the social media pages affiliated with the matatu confirmed the move, saying:

“Mood is currently out for touch-ups — we will be back shortly.”

The announcement comes after a wild night in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD, where hundreds of fans converged at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to witness the grand launch of the Ksh14 million matatu.

The event, presided over by President Ruto’s son George Ruto, turned the CBD into a temporary street carnival, complete with live performances, DJ sets, and a symbolic anointing of the vehicle.

The custom-built matatu, named Mood, stole headlines for its luxurious features, including bucket seats with cup holders, USB charging ports, a fully air-conditioned cabin, push-to-start ignition, Solar power integration and a professional DJ mixing deck in the front cabin.

Despite the temporary setback, the vehicle’s return to the garage has done little to dim public interest.

On the contrary, anticipation continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting Mood’s official return to the road.

While the launch was celebrated as a landmark moment in Kenya’s matatu culture, it wasn’t without controversy.

Traffic in parts of the CBD came to a standstill, and social media lit up with mixed reactions — some praising the creativity, others voicing concerns over crowd control and public safety.

“Nairobi CBD is currently a crime scene,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Thugs have taken over the city. There are no police officers present… stay on high alert.”

Still, many industry observers say Mood represents a new era in public transport, blending entertainment, technology, and branding to appeal to a younger, experience-driven commuter base.

While security concerns lingered, the launch also sparked conversation about Kenya’s evolving matatu culture and the role of high-end, luxury vehicles in shaping it.

Mood is the latest addition to George Ruto’s growing fleet, which includes Manifest (also dubbed Moneyfest), another premium matatu known for its entertainment-themed design.

The unveiling of Mood comes amid rising youth engagement in Nairobi’s matatu and music scene, blurring the lines between public transport, lifestyle branding, and youth culture expression.

According to sources close to the project, the matatu’s distinctive design and tech features were approved by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), signalling a possible shift toward innovation and personalization in Kenya’s public transport sector.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders TSC to mediate with interdicted teachers who fled North Eastern

The teachers, who had been posted to the region, were interdicted after abandoning their workstations following a series of deadly attacks linked to the...

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

VIDA, HAPA: Parties Registrar allows provisional listing of 2 new parties

The temporary listing of Vision for Development Alliance (VIDA) and Hekima Alliance Party (HAPA) brings the number of provisionally registered political parties in the...

59 minutes ago
Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges. Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.

NATIONAL NEWS

Lobby groups denounce protest arrests under terror law

The Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG) — an umbrella body comprising over 20 human rights and legal advocacy organizations — decried the government’s weaponization...

1 hour ago

crime

State seeks mental exam and 21-detention for KNH murder suspect

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has also requested the court to allow police to detain the suspect for 21 more...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi charged with unlawful possession of ammunition

Mwangi was arrested on July 19 by detectives from the DCI at his residence in Lukenya, Machakos.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State Drops Terror Charges Against Boniface Mwangi, to Face Ammunition Possession Charges

The arrest triggered widespread public attention, with authorities claiming to have recovered items that raised national security concerns.

4 hours ago

Aviation

KAA invites input on master plans for JKIA and Wilson Airport

KAA is undertaking a Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) to ensure that the development plans are environmentally sound, socially inclusive, and aligned with...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Secondary school teachers from 35 counties receive AI training to boost STEM

The announcement comes in the lead-up to the eighth edition of the YSK National Science and Technology Exhibition, scheduled for August 5–9

7 hours ago