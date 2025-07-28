Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The clashes, which erupted between Allsops and Kariobangi Roundabout, also spilled into the Riverside area, where police faced off with the groups in an attempt to restore order/COURTESY

County News

Gangs disrupt Outering Road traffic for second time in a week, police on site

By 5pm on Monday, police had subdued the rival groups as calm returned. Police remained heavily deployed in the area.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Traffic along Outering Road was brought to a standstill Monday afternoon after rival groups from Huruma and Kiamaiko engaged in violent confrontations, forcing police to intervene.

The clashes, which erupted between Allsops and Kariobangi Roundabout, also spilled into the Riverside area, where police faced off with the groups in an attempt to restore order.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a situation update issued at 3.30pm, the altercation caused “light but disruptive crowding” on the busy highway.

“The situation remains fluid and is under close monitoring,” the police report noted.

The cause of the clashes remained unclear, though tensions had reportedly been building in the area amid calls by residents for the transfer of local police officers.

Authorities advised motorists to avoid Outering Road and use alternative routes as efforts to quell the unrest continued.

By 5pm on Monday, police had subdued the rival groups as calm returned. Police remained heavily deployed in the area.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Poor debt recovery, inefficiencies sinking Nairobi Water despite revenue increase

While the company’s revenues have grown from Sh8 billion to nearly Sh12 billion in the past year, the Auditor General warned that poor debt...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says govt to build 70km of roads in Nairobi to ease traffic, boost trade

The President said the initiative is part of a broader plan to transform Nairobi.

July 17, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Sing’oei urges dynamic approach among new foreign service recruits

The cadets are currently undergoing a rigorous 12-week induction program— the first phase of the newly launched Foreign Service Academy curriculum.

July 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Businesses shut in Nairobi, Nyeri, Limuru amid fears of unrest

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

July 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaii Republic Launches in Nairobi, Blending India’s Iconic Chai Culture with Kenyan Coffee Sophistication

The concept, which has gained popularity in India for its nostalgic yet modern twist on traditional brews, officially opened its Nairobi outlet on Saturday...

July 6, 2025

BOTTOM-UP

“Without Ruto, you are clueless,” President fires back at critics

"I am telling you, if you remove Ruto; these people will be completely clueless,” the President asserted.

June 28, 2025

Headlines

Commuters forced to walk as police erect roadblocks along key city entry roads

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – Matatus have been blocked from entering Nairobi’s Central Business District, with police setting up multiple roadblocks on key access...

June 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Protester killed in Mwiki stirring anger amid demo over murdered teen

According to eyewitness accounts and video footage circulating online, a police officer was seen discharging a live round from a pistol before fleeing the...

June 21, 2025