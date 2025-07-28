Gangs disrupt Outering Road traffic for second time in a week, police on site

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Traffic along Outering Road was brought to a standstill Monday afternoon after rival groups from Huruma and Kiamaiko engaged in violent confrontations, forcing police to intervene.

The clashes, which erupted between Allsops and Kariobangi Roundabout, also spilled into the Riverside area, where police faced off with the groups in an attempt to restore order.

According to a situation update issued at 3.30pm, the altercation caused “light but disruptive crowding” on the busy highway.

“The situation remains fluid and is under close monitoring,” the police report noted.

The cause of the clashes remained unclear, though tensions had reportedly been building in the area amid calls by residents for the transfer of local police officers.

Authorities advised motorists to avoid Outering Road and use alternative routes as efforts to quell the unrest continued.

By 5pm on Monday, police had subdued the rival groups as calm returned. Police remained heavily deployed in the area.