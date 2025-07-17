Connect with us

Gachagua’s DCP eyes Parliament entry as mini-poll aspirants step forward

DCP Deputy Leader Cleophas Malala said the party is keen on securing the two seats once the new constituted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission releases the mini-polls dates to fill at least six vacant parliamentary seats.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizen Party has unveiled Aden Mohammed and Edgar Busiega as its flagbearers in the Banissa and Malava parliamentary by-elections.

Banissa Constituency has been without an MP since March 2023 following the death of Kullow Hassan after a hit and run by a boda boda rider along Mombasa Road.

Malava seat fell vacant in February the death of its legislator Malulu Injendi.IEBC is expected to hold mini-polls in Magarini after Harrison Kombe’s 2022 election results was nullified by the High Court in March 2024.

Ugunja and Mbeere North Constituency fell vacant after Opiyo Wandayi and Geoffrey Ruku resigned following their appointment to serve in President William Ruto Cabinet.

Kasipul Constituency also lost its MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, who was murdered by a gunman on April 30, 2025.

The IEBC will also be expected to conduct a poll in Baringo County after the death of William Cheptumo.

