Gachagua vows to take Ruto to ICC over crackdown on riots

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to initiate proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against President William Ruto over human rights violations during anti-government protests in Kenya.

Addressing Kenyans in Seattle, Washington, as he started his ongoing two-month visit to the United States, Gachagua claimed the government had presided over unlawful killings, abductions, forced disappearances, and internal displacements of protesters—particularly youth-led demonstrators agitating against new tax measures and governance issues.

“We are putting up a team that is documenting all the atrocities, including killings, displacements, disappearances, and abductions,” Gachagua said.

“We have a team that is compiling evidence to take President William Ruto to the ICC in The Hague.”

The remarks come in the wake of weeks of unrest in Kenya, where scores of young protesters have taken to the streets to demand justice, transparency, and an end to state brutality.

Civil society groups and rights organizations have raised alarms over the growing number of fatalities linked to the demonstrations.

On July 11, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) disclosed that the death toll following the latest round of demonstrations had climbed to 38, with at least 130 people nursing injuries in various health facilities across the country.

Gachagua further accused the President of issuing violent directives to security agencies.

Earlier, President Ruto had directed police to shoot “violent” protesters in the leg as a way of controlling the destruction of property.