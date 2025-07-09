Gachagua to jet off to the US for 2-month visit

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to begin a two-month tour of the United States tonight, where he will engage Kenyan diaspora communities and members of the international community on what he describes as “the state of the nation.”

Speaking at a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader confirmed his itinerary amid claims that the government was attempting to block his departure.

“Tonight, I shall be travelling to the U.S. to talk to Kenyans in the diaspora and the international community about the state of the nation,” Gachagua stated, adding that some of his associates had received warnings allegedly from individuals close to President William Ruto, threatening efforts to scuttle the trip.

“If you want to come and arrest me at the airport… you can go ahead,” he remarked defiantly.

This marks Gachagua’s first foreign trip since his impeachment in October 2024, when he was removed from office. His U.S. itinerary includes stops in Dallas, California, Seattle, Boston, and Baltimore, where he is expected to host town hall forums, cultural engagements, and meetings with American business leaders.

Gachagua maintained that his ‘Wantam’ (One Term) movement is not seeking to seize power through unconstitutional means, but rather to push for reforms and build momentum toward the 2027 General Election.

“Nobody wants to overthrow you. We want to remove you from power through the ballot in 2027,” he said, addressing President Ruto directly. “This movement is about democratic change, not political sabotage.”

He called on Gen Z youth to register as voters ahead of the 2027 elections and urged the President to focus on economic reforms.

“To President Ruto, I say this with a lot of humility: stop being angry. The people of Kenya are far angrier than you are. If you want this to end, restore the dignity of the payslip,” he said. “When the middle class can breathe, they will create jobs for our young people.”

Gachagua further demanded an end to state repression: “Stop the abductions. Stop the extra-judicial killings. And if you want peace, disband the killer squad.”

His comments come as President Ruto continues to accuse unnamed political actors of orchestrating unrest and seeking to destabilize his administration through unconstitutional means. The President has warned that any such efforts will be firmly dealt with, insisting that the path to power must be through the ballot.