Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua in Boston to engage diaspora community

Gachagua who was accompanied by his Wife Pastor Dorcas was received at Bostan Logan International Airport by Kenyans living in Boston.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has arrived in Boston during his two-month tour of the United States where he  announced he will engage Kenyan diaspora communities and members of the international community on what he describes as “the state of the nation.”

Gachagua who was accompanied by his Wife Pastor Dorcas was received at Bostan Logan International Airport by Kenyans living in Boston.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In the company of my Spouse @Pastor_Dorcas, we arrived in Boston to meet Kenyans who live and work here. We will discuss matters Kenya and bring our minds together on how to make our country better again,”he stated on his X account.

This marks Gachagua’s first foreign trip since his impeachment in October 2024, when he was removed from office. His U.S. itinerary includes stops in Dallas, California, Seattle, and Baltimore, where he is expected to host town hall forums, cultural engagements, and meetings with American business leaders.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi Hits out at Leaders Brazenly Vowing to secure Ruto’s 2027 Reelection through ‘stealing’

Mudavadi warned leaders against careless remarks in public forums noting that such talks could erode public confidence and ignite political tension.

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza women mourn vetran politian Phoebe Asiyo

Buyu says the late Mama Asiyo confidently ventured into politics when it was unthinkable for women to get elected into Parliament.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State of Education Report cites inadequate staffing, ICT as major challenges

The State of Education in Kenya report also identified capitation for public schools as a major drawback to delivering effective education outcomes.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Admitted patient at KNH being probed for bizarre murder

According to the DCI, the patient, Kennedy Kalombotole is being investigated over a similar killing in February.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o commits to strengthening vocational training centers in Kisumu

Comundo Country Director Marc Bloch says the partnership aligns with Kenya’s commitment to TVET for global competitiveness.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto leads tributes as Kenya mourns gender equality icon Phoebe Asiyo

The trailblazing former Karachuonyo Member of Parliament passed away at the age of 93 while in North Carolina, in the United States.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC stares at Budget Cuts Ahead of 2027 Elections: CS Mbadi

I know IEBC is complaining, but they must be more efficient - CS Mbadi

7 hours ago

County News

Gachagua’s DCP eyes Parliament entry as mini-poll aspirants step forward

DCP Deputy Leader Cleophas Malala said the party is keen on securing the two seats once the new constituted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

15 hours ago