Gachagua in Boston to engage diaspora community

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has arrived in Boston during his two-month tour of the United States where he announced he will engage Kenyan diaspora communities and members of the international community on what he describes as “the state of the nation.”

Gachagua who was accompanied by his Wife Pastor Dorcas was received at Bostan Logan International Airport by Kenyans living in Boston.

“In the company of my Spouse @Pastor_Dorcas, we arrived in Boston to meet Kenyans who live and work here. We will discuss matters Kenya and bring our minds together on how to make our country better again,”he stated on his X account.

This marks Gachagua’s first foreign trip since his impeachment in October 2024, when he was removed from office. His U.S. itinerary includes stops in Dallas, California, Seattle, and Baltimore, where he is expected to host town hall forums, cultural engagements, and meetings with American business leaders.