Haiti Mission

Gabow hails Kenyan contingent at MSS in Haiti during inaugural engagement as Consul General

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — Kenya’s newly appointed Consul General to Haiti, Noor Gabow, has lauded the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission for its crucial role in deterring gang-related violence in the Caribbean nation.

Gabow, who previously served as Kenya’s Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, made his first official engagement in Haiti by paying a courtesy call on MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge.

The Kenya-led MSS Mission briefed Gabow on the ongoing progress and strategic interventions under implemented by the multinational security teams to restore peace and stability in Haiti on Tuesday.

“While addressing the troops, Gabow conveyed greetings from Kenya’s President, H.E. Dr. William Ruto, and the Kenyan people at large,” MSSM said.

“He sincerely appreciated the personnel for their utmost professionalism and discipline and commended the MSS leadership for the steadfast guidance that has deterred gang activities in Haiti.”

Mission support

The Consul General urged continued cooperation among the diverse contingents within the MSS and emphasized the importance of supporting the Haitian National Police in achieving lasting security and prosperity for Haiti.

He also assured the troops of full support from the Kenyan Consulate, particularly in the provision of essential consular services, and wished them continued success in their peacekeeping mission.

Gabow presented his credentials to Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, on July 16 at a ceremony held at the ministry’s headquarters in Port-au-Prince.

Gabow, who was appointed to the role on December 20, also held a private audience after the ceremony where he conveyed greetings from President William Ruto and the people of Kenya.

He pledged to strengthen relations between Nairobi and Port-au-Prince, which continues to grapple with gang violence.

Kenya is leading the UN-backed MSS Mission in Haiti, which includes security forces from several countries working together to restore order in the gang-hit nation.

