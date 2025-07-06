Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Fire Breaks Out at Embakasi Girls High School in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – A fire has broken out at Embakasi Girls High School in Nairobi today morning affecting one of the school’s dormitories.

Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing according to the reports by the Kenya Redcross.

“Fire at Embakasi Girls’ School, Nairobi County. Efforts to contain it are underway,” Kenya Red Cross said.

Emergency response teams, including the Nairobi Fire Brigade, the Kenya Red Cross Action Team, and the Community-Based Response Team, swiftly responded to the scene and are working to bring the fire under control.

So far, no casualties have been reported, and containment efforts are ongoing as authorities assess the extent of the damage.

