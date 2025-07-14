Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking outside the Milimani Law Courts, the lawyers said Mohammed disappeared on Tuesday, July 8, and has not been heard from since/CFM

County News

Family in court after Huduma Centre official goes missing while hosting a CS

The family filed an urgent application at the Milimani High Court on Monday demanding that the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) be ordered to present Mohammed in court.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The family of Hussein Mohammed, the Garissa Huduma Centre Manager who was reportedly whisked away during Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku’s tour of the region, has moved to court seeking an order compelling authorities to produce him—dead or alive.

Through their lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, the family filed an urgent application at the Milimani High Court on Monday demanding that the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) be ordered to present Mohammed in court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking outside the Milimani Law Courts, the lawyers said Mohammed disappeared on Tuesday, July 8, and has not been heard from since.

According to the legal team, Mohammed was taken away during a public function presided over by the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service in Garissa.

They noted that he was seated at the high table alongside other dignitaries when he was reportedly abducted.

“He is a public figure—a Huduma Centre Manager and an Assistant Director in Garissa County. His disappearance raises serious concerns,” Omari said.

The application is expected to be placed before a judge for directions.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruku urges Red Cross to pursue climate-resilient emergency accreditation

CS Ruku noted that such accreditation would empower the humanitarian agency to tap into international climate financing to support vulnerable communities facing an increasing...

2 days ago

Kenya

Govt to punish absentee public workers on Saba Saba

"Monday is not a holiday,” Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku has warned, ordering all government workers to report to work or face disciplinary action.

July 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Workforce Overstretched, Needs to Triple for Efficiency – CS Ruku

CS Ruku said the current workforce estimated at just over one million across both national and county governments is severely overburdened.

July 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki denies ‘lecturing’ CS Ruku, dismisses claims as ‘desperate and malicious’

Kindiki clarified that his remarks were not aimed at CS Ruku personally, but were general observations directed at former leaders who had exhibited similar...

May 12, 2025

County News

3 arraigned over murder of 17-year-old girl who refused forced marriage in Wajir

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Wednesday said that Mohammed Kassim Tiffow, Mussa Sheikh Ahmed, and Adan Mohammed Ahmed are...

May 7, 2025

County News

Garissa to vaccinate 600,000 livestock under Danish-supported campaign

The campaign that is partly funded by the Danish Refugee Council will see camels, cows, goats and sheep vaccinated against Peste des Petits Ruminants...

April 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly clears Ruku, Cheptumo for Cabinet

Cheptumo’s approval was marked by a heated debate in the House, with MPs from across the political divide sharply criticizing controversial remarks on femicide...

April 16, 2025

Kenya

‘Re-assign Isaboke to avert conflict due to GoTV-Kenya links,’ – MPs tell President Ruto

"In order to avert any potential conflict of interest with respect to the claims relating to part ownership of GoTV Kenya Limited, the appointing...

April 16, 2025