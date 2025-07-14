Family in court after Huduma Centre official goes missing while hosting a CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The family of Hussein Mohammed, the Garissa Huduma Centre Manager who was reportedly whisked away during Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku’s tour of the region, has moved to court seeking an order compelling authorities to produce him—dead or alive.

Through their lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, the family filed an urgent application at the Milimani High Court on Monday demanding that the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) be ordered to present Mohammed in court.

Speaking outside the Milimani Law Courts, the lawyers said Mohammed disappeared on Tuesday, July 8, and has not been heard from since.

According to the legal team, Mohammed was taken away during a public function presided over by the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service in Garissa.

They noted that he was seated at the high table alongside other dignitaries when he was reportedly abducted.

“He is a public figure—a Huduma Centre Manager and an Assistant Director in Garissa County. His disappearance raises serious concerns,” Omari said.

The application is expected to be placed before a judge for directions.