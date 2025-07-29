Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Experts Debunk Breastfeeding Myths Ahead of World Breastfeeding Week

Among the most persistent myths is the idea that breastfeeding is always easy and instinctive. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that while breastfeeding is natural, many mothers face significant difficulties—especially in the first two weeks post-delivery.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29 – Health experts are calling for greater public awareness and support for breastfeeding, warning that common myths and misinformation continue to undermine breastfeeding practices among Kenyan mothers.

Speaking ahead of World Breastfeeding Week, observed annually from August 1–7, health professionals from the Ministry of Health and advocacy groups dismissed long-held misconceptions—including the belief that breastfeeding causes breast sagging.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Breast sagging is associated with age and skin elasticity—not breastfeeding,” said Joy Wanja, Health and Medicine Editor for The Conversation Africa and a UNICEF advocate. “Blaming breastfeeding discourages many women from nursing their babies, when in fact it provides critical health benefits.”

At a sensitisation forum hosted by the Ministry of Health, experts stressed the importance of evidence-based information to support informed breastfeeding decisions, particularly in communities where social stigma and misinformation remain strong.

Among the most persistent myths is the idea that breastfeeding is always easy and instinctive. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that while breastfeeding is natural, many mothers face significant difficulties—especially in the first two weeks post-delivery.

Another widespread misconception is that breastfeeding mothers must avoid spicy foods, caffeine, or certain vegetables. Nutritionists clarified that most foods can be consumed in moderation without negatively affecting the baby.

“Cultural myths, stigma, and aggressive formula marketing continue to erode breastfeeding confidence,” said Carol Arimi, Maternal Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) Program Manager. “Where support systems are weak or absent, early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding are often compromised.”

Experts also highlighted that breastfeeding acts as the first immunisation for newborns, promotes cognitive development, and offers significant cost savings for families.

However, they cautioned against using breastfeeding as a form of contraception. While lactational amenorrhea—a natural delay in fertility during exclusive breastfeeding—can prevent pregnancy, it is only effective under very specific conditions.

“Unless strict criteria are met, breastfeeding should not be relied upon as a sole method of birth control,” Arimi warned.

The experts urged families, communities, and local leaders to play a more active role in debunking myths and supporting mothers, especially at the household level.

They also called on the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs to scale up community-based care initiatives, including the empowerment of community health promoters to deliver accessible breastfeeding education and peer support.

“It is vital to educate mothers, families, and stakeholders about the importance of breastfeeding,” said Mary Kimani, Head of the Nutrition and Health Department at Action Against Hunger. “Building strong, sustainable support systems is key to improving maternal and child health outcomes.”

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

UNICEF Warns Climate Crisis Is Threatening Millions of Kenyan Children

The Climate Crisis is a Child Rights Crisis.

6 days ago

Capital Health

Health experts address misconceptions in lead-up to World Breastfeeding Week

One of the most widespread myths—that breastfeeding causes breasts to sag— however experts, explained that breast sagging is primarily due to the natural loss...

6 days ago

Top stories

Crossing Rivers, Chasing Dreams: A young scholar’s journey back to school

His return to school in January 2024 marks a transformative journey for this entire community in Narok County, Kenya, as they aim to provide...

January 30, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Climate Crises Disrupted Education for a Quarter of a Billion Children in 2024: UNICEF

In Kenya, more than 2 million learners experienced disrupted schooling due to loss of teaching and learning materials and damaged school infrastructures caused by...

January 24, 2025

Africa

UNICEF seeks 278 mln USD to support South Sudanese children in 2025

From April 2023 to Oct. 10, 2024, more than 826,000 people, including 415,000 children, entered South Sudan, fleeing war in Sudan, according to the...

December 8, 2024

Capital Health

Empowering Vision: How Humanitarian Support is Transforming Lives of Children with Disabilities in Kenya

Candy’s vision was corrected during a recent UNICEF-supported outreach program targeting children with disabilities in Kisumu County.

December 3, 2024

Capital Health

85 per cent of children affected by polio in 2023 lived in fragile and conflict-affected countries

On World Polio Day, UNICEF warns that polio cases in these settings have more than doubled over the past five years.

October 24, 2024

Capital Health

Polio champion advocates for the empowerment of caregivers

In countries such as Kenya, volunteer community mobilizers  such as Awena have been effective in gaining parents’ trust by engaging regularly with families and...

October 24, 2024