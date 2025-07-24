Connect with us

Africa

Ethiopian official denies Donald Trump’s claim that US funded River Nile dam

The project is Africa’s biggest hydro-electric plant and a major source of pride for Ethiopians.

Published

An Ethiopian official has denied Donald Trump’s claim that the United States helped fund Ethiopia’s new megadam on the River Nile, saying it is false and “destructive”.

Last week, President Trump said the controversial dam was built “with United States money, largely”.

Officially known as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd), the project is Africa’s biggest hydro-electric plant and a major source of pride for Ethiopians.

Over the 14 years it has taken to complete Gerd, the Ethiopian authorities have repeatedly said that the dam was funded by the government, along with contributions from the Ethiopian people.

The dam has, however, angered Egypt and Sudan, which lie downstream on the River Nile and fear the dam could lead to less water flowing into their countries.

The BBC has asked the US authorities to expand on Trump’s comments.

On Tuesday, Fikrte Tamir, deputy director of the Gerd Coordination Office, dismissed Trump’s remarks, saying the dam was built “without any foreign aid”.

Although technically an independent body, the Gerd Coordination Office was set up by the government to mobilise resources for the dam.

“Regarding what Donald Trump claimed, the government should respond with far-sighted and carefully considered diplomatic procedures,” Ms Fikrte said.

Following Ms Fikrte’s comments, some Ethiopians have questioned how privy the Gerd Coordination Office would be to any potential deal between the government and the US, given its independent status.

Ethiopia’s government has not responded to Trump’s comments about funding the dam, which began generating electricity in 2022 and was fully completed earlier this month.

It is not the first time Trump has claimed US involvement in Gerd. Last month, in a post on his Truth Social online platform, the president said the dam was “stupidly financed by the United States of America” and “substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River”.

Trump was referring to concerns from Egypt and Sudan that the megadam would disrupt the flow of water they get from the River Nile.

More than a mile long and 145m high, Gerd lies on the Blue Nile in the northern Ethiopia highlands, from where 85% of the River Nile’s waters flow.

Ethiopia wants the dam to produce desperately needed electricity, as the majority of its population – about 60% – have no supply.

But the construction of Gerd has led to tensions with Egypt – an ally of the Trump administration – and Sudan.

Initially scheduled to be completed within six years with a $4bn (£2.9bn) budget, Gerd generated excitement among the Ethiopian public.

The authorities capitalised on this interest to raise money for the dam – bonds were sold to companies, employees pledged deductions from their salaries and Ethiopia’s huge diaspora sent in donations.

Despite the project running significantly behind schedule, and consequently overbudget, it has continued to draw contributions.

In the year leading up to 7 July, 1.7 billion birr ($12.3 million; £9.1 million) has been collected from the public, the Gerd Coordination Office says.

