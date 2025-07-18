Ethekon pledges transparent leadership as IEBC gets to work

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson, Erastus Edung Ethekon, has pledged transparent and accountable leadership within the electoral body.

In a bold reaffirmation of the commission’s guiding principles, Ethekon stated, “I want to reaffirm my personal commitment and support and that of my fellow team members – to lead with transparency, fairness, and courage.”

“We will uphold the rule of law, champion for inclusivity, enhance teamwork, and pursue innovation wherever possible,” he revealed.

His remarks come at a critical time as the IEBC undertakes preparations for upcoming electoral activities across the country.

The IEBC chairperson emphasized the commission’s resolve to foster public trust and deliver credible electoral processes grounded in integrity and inclusiveness.

Ethekon, who assumed office last week amid calls for reform and increased accountability within the IEBC, said the commission is focused on collaborative efforts that will empower both staff and the electorate.

He stressed the importance of inclusivity, particularly in ensuring all demographics — including marginalized communities, youth, and persons with disabilities are fully represented and engaged in democratic processes.

The IEBC is expected to roll out a series of stakeholder engagement forums and capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing voter confidence and improving service delivery ahead of the 2027 elections.