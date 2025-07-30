Equity Commission cautions against exclusion of learners amid capitation delays

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 — The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has cautioned the government against delays in the disbursement of capitation funds to schools, warning that such disruptions could directly exclude learners from accessing basic education.

Addressing a press conference in Nyeri, Commission Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa said the delays contravene Article 53 of the Constitution, which guarantees every child the right to free and compulsory basic education.

“As a commission, we welcome the recent assurance by the Minister for Education that the government’s capitation policy remains unchanged. However, we caution that delays or gaps in the release of funds may cause direct exclusion of learners, contrary to Article 53 of the Constitution,” Jaldesa said.

Her remarks follow public uproar over a statement by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi that the government was facing financial constraints in funding free education.

The concerns were quickly addressed by President William Ruto and the Ministry of Education, who assured Kenyans that the government remains committed to financing the program.

However, school heads continue to raise concerns about delayed disbursements, which they say have left many institutions deeply indebted to suppliers.

Jaldesa also revealed that the commission is working closely with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to address cases of sexual violence against learners.

“The commission has established a National Gender and Education Research Committee to strengthen the fight against sexual violence in schools. We urge TSC to take decisive action against implicated teachers, including integrating accountability measures into their appraisals,” she added.