Enough is enough! President Ruto on police attacks by ‘coup plotters’

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 9 – President William Ruto has termed the attack on police and their infrastructure a ‘declaration of war,’ as he vowed tough action on politicians keen to ‘plot a coup.’

Speaking during the commissioning of the police affordable housing project in Kilimani, the head of state declared that the government will use any means necessary to ensure peace in the country.

Even as he touted for economic revival, the head of state asserted that Kenyans’ lives and their property will be a priority.

“Anybody who goes and attacks the police or the police station is a declaration of war in the Republic of Kenya,” he said. “It is not acceptable. Enough is enough.”

The President’s remarks come after several police stations were set ablaze in response to what protesters say are escalating cases of police brutality.

In the latest incident, an irate mob torched Itibo Police Station in Nyamira County, accusing police officers of fatally shooting a student.

Similar scenes played out on July 3 during the funeral procession of slain blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, when mourners set fire to Mawego Police Station in Homa Bay County, where the deceased was reportedly last booked before dying in custody.

Other affected stations include Ndunyu Njeru in Nyandarua, and Kikuyu Police Station and Law Courts in Kiambu County, where demonstrators cited fatal police shootings as the cause of their outrage.

Ruto also aimed at unnamed political figures, accusing them of orchestrating chaos and fueling violence that has led to the destruction of public property and the tragic loss of life.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), at least 31 people have lost their lives in the latest unrest.

This even as the question of police excesses in the wake of new protests hangs over the head of the Broad-Based administration, as it vows to bring the perpetrators to book.