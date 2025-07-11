‘Elections are matters of national security’: Koome cautions against disputed polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged the newly-installed Chairperson of the electoral Commission to ensure free and fairs elections warning of Kenya’s troubled electoral history.

Koome who presided over the swearing in of Edung Ethekon and six commissioners at the Supreme Court on Friday reminded the commission of the human cost of disputed elections, cycles of violence, and political instability.

She called for a renewed commitment to constitutionalism, independence, and public trust.

“Our painful history of disputed elections, cycles of violence, and the loss of life and property is a stark reminder that elections are not mere political events—they are matters of national security, economic stability, and human rights,” she said.

The new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners — Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Araphat Abdallah — assumed office after the High Court cleared the hurdle that had stopped their assumption.

“You assume office at a time when Kenyans, particularly the youth, are voicing discontent with public institutions. The country is crying out for integrity, transparency, accountability, and justice,” she said.

CJ Koome underscored that Kenya belongs to all its 50 million citizens, not to political elites or institutions.

“The rights enshrined in our Constitution are not the preserve of a few—they belong to every Kenyan. Kenya does not belong to politicians, the Judiciary, the IEBC, or the police. No one has the right to trample on the rights of others,” she stated.

Electoral integrity

Referring to the 2010 Constitution, Koome said the framers established strong institutional guardrails like the IEBC to protect electoral integrity, and she challenged the new commissioners to live up to that vision.

“Let the first word in your name—Independent—be your constant guide, especially when faced with pressure or interference,” she said, citing Article 160 of the Constitution which protects the Judiciary from external influence as an example of institutional resilience that should be mirrored by the Commission.

She also acknowledged the prolonged vacancy at the IEBC, which had created a leadership vacuum and stalled critical electoral processes.

“Now that the Commission has [been] reconstituted, I urge you to move with speed to discharge the pending constitutional and administrative tasks and begin timely preparations for the 2027 General Elections.”

CJ Koome cautioned that the current deficit of public trust in state institutions threatens the very foundation of democracy and social cohesion.

“This erosion of trust is not theoretical—it is real and dangerous. You must rise above this crisis of confidence. More than any other institution at this moment, the IEBC must earn the people’s trust through your conduct, decisions, and integrity.”

Looking ahead to the 2027 polls, the Chief Justice reminded the commissioners that Kenyans are watching—and expecting.

“The people of Kenya expect a Commission that will deliver an electoral process that is peaceful, credible, transparent, and verifiable. This is your constitutional mandate and your historic responsibility.”

CJ Koome called on the new commissioners to uphold the Constitution, honour their oath, and serve with integrity.

“Democracy is not sustained by laws and institutions alone. It is sustained by trust, fairness, and the belief that every voice and every vote matters. You have the opportunity—and the obligation—to nurture and restore that belief.”