Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC given a month to conclude plea bargain deal with Obado, his 4 children in Sh505mn graft case

The adjournment will enable the parties who are engaged in advanced talks, to finalize the agreements.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi has granted the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission a month to conclude negotiations with former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his four children in the Sh505 million corruption case involving them.

According to the ruling, the adjournment will enable the parties who are engaged in advanced talks, to finalize the agreements.

The court noted that the grounds presented for the adjournment were exceptional.

Should the negotiations collapse, the matter will proceed to full hearing.

The case will be mentioned on July 21, when the parties will brief the court on the progress of the plea bargain negotiations or readiness to proceed with trial.

