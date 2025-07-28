Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama at Senteu Plaza as Court Reinstates Billionaire Chris Obure After Illegal Eviction

Justice Mugambi found that Obure had been illegally removed from the premises and directed the OCS Kilimani Police Station to facilitate his reinstatement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Tension gripped Senteu Plaza in Kilimani on Monday after police and boda boda riders surrounded the premises following a dramatic court ruling by the Business Premises Rent Tribunal (BPRT).

Tribunal Judge Cyprian Mugambi ordered the immediate reinstatement of Nairobi billionaire businessman Chris Obure to the building, declaring his eviction by Ajeetkumar C. Shah unlawful.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The dispute revolves around the ownership and sale of the prime commercial property, with records showing that Obure paid Sh1.3 billion in the contested transaction.

In his ruling, Justice Mugambi found that Obure had been illegally removed from the premises and directed the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kilimani Police Station to facilitate his reinstatement.

Obure, through his company SBS Dunhill East Africa Limited, was evicted from the first floor of Senteu Plaza two months ago.

The previous property owners, led by Pankaj Shah, argued that Obure’s lease expired on August 31, 2023. However, they reportedly failed to disclose that the agreement was under a lease-to-purchase arrangement.

Obure has accused Shah of double-dealing in the transaction, alleging that while he was in the process of acquiring the property, a separate sale was initiated.

Following the ruling, the cases have now been marked as closed.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

SHA to Fund Cancer Treatment Under New Roche Deal   

According to Duale, more than 70 percent of cancer cases in Kenya are diagnosed at late stages due to limited diagnostic infrastructure.

3 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Busia dismisses Omtatah’s financial impropriety claims as ‘fabricated and baseless’

The county dismissed as “fabricated and baseless” allegations by Senator Omtatah, who had publicized what he termed a fraud audit report implicating the county...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to Launch New Payroll App in Crackdown on Ghost Workers

The new application will track when an employee arrives at their workstation, when they leave, and any absence logged during working hours.

2 hours ago

Africa

Sudan accuses Kenya of sovereignty violation as RSF forms government

The power struggle has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with over 25 million people in urgent need of assistance and millions...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reuben Kigame Eyes 2027 Presidency, to Champion Character-Driven Leadership

Kigame said his renewed bid is a continuation of a journey he began but did not complete.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA seizes Sh3mn cannabis haul in Kitale

The operation was part of an intensified crackdown following rising concerns over drug abuse among youth in Trans Nzoia County.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 armed robbers gunned down in Kisumu

They were cornered around the Car Wash area along Kondele Kibos road at 5am.

6 hours ago

Top stories

Amnesty Seeks EACJ Probe on Mwagodi’s Disappearance

Amnesty commended the unrelenting pressure exerted by Mwagodi’s family, civil society groups as well as the public.

7 hours ago