Drama at Senteu Plaza as Court Reinstates Billionaire Chris Obure After Illegal Eviction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Tension gripped Senteu Plaza in Kilimani on Monday after police and boda boda riders surrounded the premises following a dramatic court ruling by the Business Premises Rent Tribunal (BPRT).

Tribunal Judge Cyprian Mugambi ordered the immediate reinstatement of Nairobi billionaire businessman Chris Obure to the building, declaring his eviction by Ajeetkumar C. Shah unlawful.

The dispute revolves around the ownership and sale of the prime commercial property, with records showing that Obure paid Sh1.3 billion in the contested transaction.

In his ruling, Justice Mugambi found that Obure had been illegally removed from the premises and directed the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kilimani Police Station to facilitate his reinstatement.

Obure, through his company SBS Dunhill East Africa Limited, was evicted from the first floor of Senteu Plaza two months ago.

The previous property owners, led by Pankaj Shah, argued that Obure’s lease expired on August 31, 2023. However, they reportedly failed to disclose that the agreement was under a lease-to-purchase arrangement.

Obure has accused Shah of double-dealing in the transaction, alleging that while he was in the process of acquiring the property, a separate sale was initiated.

Following the ruling, the cases have now been marked as closed.