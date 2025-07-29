Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP consolidates murder charges against 5 suspects linked to ex-Kasipul MP Were’s killing

Lady Justice Diana Kavedza approved the consolidation application, allowing the prosecution to proceed with a joint case against all five accused.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Five suspects have been freshly charged with the murder of former Kasipul MP Charles Ongond’o Were, following a move by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to consolidate two separate cases previously filed at the Kibera and Milimani Law Courts.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Tuesday that Lady Justice Diana Kavedza approved the consolidation application, allowing the prosecution to proceed with a joint case against all five accused.

The court heard that William Imoli Shigali alias Imo, Edwin Odour Odhiambo alias Machuani, Ebel Ochieng alias Dave Calo, Isaac Kuria Chege alias Kush, and Allan Omondi Ogola allegedly murdered Were on the evening of April 30 2025 at around 7:40 p.m., near the City Mortuary Roundabout along Ngong Road in Kilimani, Nairobi County.

Previously, Shigali, Odour, and Ochieng had denied the murder charges at the Kibera High Court, while Kuria and Omondi had done the same at the Milimani Law Court.

Justice Kavedza scheduled a bond ruling for Shigali, Odour, and Ochieng on August 14, 2025, with a separate bond hearing for Kuria and Omondi set for September 22, 2025.

