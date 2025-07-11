DP Kindiki urges IEBC to Get to Work, tells opposition no shortcuts allowed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged newly sworn-in Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners to get to work immediately and get ready to conduct by-elections and the 2027 General election.

While welcoming the dismissal of the court case challenging their appointment, the DP said the country needs a functional election’s agency to ascertain its democracy and people’s choices at the ballot.

“The IEBC commissioners should now officially begin preparations for the 2027 elections. The court case had put us in a difficult situation. It is important to have a fully-fledged commission in place and ready to conduct all our elections. It is now in place, and it will help us underwrite our democracy,” Kindiki noted.

He spoke on Friday during the Economic Empowerment for Women at Kipkeikei in Cherang’any constituency, Trans Nzoia County where he also said the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on developing the country as it gets ready for the coming polls.

“We are working hard to develop the country as we prepare for 2027 elections. The work of preparing for election is IEBC’s but for us, it is to work for Kenyans as we get ready for the elections,” he added.

Kindiki asked the ruling government’s opponents to prepare for the elections instead of pointless rhetoric warning that any attempts to destabilize the country will be dealt with firmly.

“Those looking for shortcuts to power should know this country cannot be allowed to degenerate to where some of our neighboring countries are,” he stated.

“President Ruto and this administration will not allow the country to descend into chaos and anarchy in the name of liberties and shortcuts by power-hungry politicians who are impatient and cannot wait for elections,” he declared.

The DP enumerated the fruits already realized from the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda including in Trans Nzoia where eight modern markets are under construction.

Also, Sh800m has been released for last-mile electricity connections that will benefit 10,000 people in the county before December.

Technical institutions in the county will also benefit from new hostels being constructed under the affordable housing program.

Being a maize production region, farmers in the county are the biggest beneficiaries of the subsidized fertilizer now at Sh2500 down from Sh7000 which has seen production of maize shoot from 36 million bags to over 85 million in under two years.

“We are not just saying two terms for the sake of it. We are saying two terms to continue high production of food, register all Kenyans under SHA as we have already enrolled almost half, two terms to increase electricity connection and build more markets,” he stated.

He called on opponents to craft a better strategy to counter the government’s not aimless and talk that is not beneficial to wananchi

“If you cannot be led, you cannot lead. It is as simple as that. You can only lead this country through tact, strategy and wisdom not bravado and foolishness

Development of the country is step by step to fulfil a plan. It is not through aimless talk and slogans like one term, Ruto Must Go, Kasongo and the like,” he added.