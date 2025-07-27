DP Kindiki Hails Raila’s Statesmanship, Urges Unity for National Development

MIGORI, Kenya July 27 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on leaders across the political divide to rise above personal interests and embrace the spirit of nationhood, citing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a model of statesmanship.

Speaking on Saturday during an economic empowerment event at Ong’er Grounds in Nyatike Constituency, Kindiki praised Raila for choosing to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration under a broad-based governance arrangement led by President William Ruto.

“I am grateful to our former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for his statesmanship, his vision, and his clarity that Kenya is bigger than any individual,” said Kindiki. “When national interest is at odds with personal interest, the nation must always come first.”

He said the government will continue to consult Raila, describing him as a respected elder whose political experience is critical in guiding the country through complex national challenges.

“We support Raila as he supports the President. His counsel brings stability and reassurance to Kenyans,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering development across all regions, regardless of political affiliation or voting patterns in the last election.

“President Ruto pledged to serve all Kenyans equally. Even before this broader engagement with Raila, development projects were already underway in Migori,” he said.

In a swipe at opposition figures, Kindiki said some were only visible because the government was too focused on service delivery to engage in political theatrics.

“The opposition may appear louder, but that’s only because the government has chosen to focus on results over rhetoric,” he remarked.

Kindiki outlined key achievements of the Kenya Kwanza administration, including the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA), which now covers over 25 million Kenyans—up from 8 million under the defunct NHIF.

He also highlighted the recruitment of 76,000 teachers since 2022, with another 24,000 expected by December to reach a total of 100,000. The Affordable Housing Programme, he said, is creating jobs and stimulating the economy, with projects ongoing in Sori and Rongo towns in Migori.

Kindiki further announced a Sh1.6 billion electricity expansion plan for Migori County that will connect 17,000 households to the national grid. Of this, Sh300 million will go to Nyatike Constituency to electrify 3,000 homes.

“By 2030, Vision 2030 targets universal electricity access. We are working relentlessly to achieve this goal,” he said.

He also unveiled plans to build hostels at Rongo University, KMTC Migori, and technical institutes in the county. In support of Migori’s fishing industry, three modern fish landing sites are under construction.

In a symbolic gesture of respect, Kindiki was honoured by local elders and community leaders, who robed him in traditional Luo regalia, presented him with a spear and shield, and conferred upon him the Luo name Odhiambo—a tribute to his perceived calmness and statesmanship.

He was accompanied by several high-profile leaders, including Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko, Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohamed, Nyatike MP Tom Odege, and Migori Senator Eddy Oketch.

Also present were Senators Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and David Wakoli (Bungoma), along with MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), John Bwire (Taveta), Nabii Nabwera (Lugari), Abdirahman Mohamed Abdi (Lafey), Martin Wanyonyi (Webuye East), and Dorice Donya (Kisii Woman Representative), among others.