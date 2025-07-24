Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Detectives probe killing of ex Uriri MP’s son as family demands justice

Michael was found lying by the roadside approximately 20 metres from his house with a deep stab wound to the right side of his chest.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Detectives have launched investigations into the murder the son of former Uriri MP Haman Omamba, whose body was discovered early Wednesday near his residence in Migori Town.

Michael was found lying by the roadside approximately 20 metres from his house with a deep stab wound to the right side of his chest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police said preliminary findings indicate he may have been targeted, noting that his mobile phone and wallet were still on him, ruling out robbery as a possible motive.

The deceased was reportedly last seen at a local bar in the company of a mutual acquaintance shortly before the incident.

Officers at the scene said no suspects had been arrested by Thursday, and the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

His body was moved to the Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem is expected to be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

Michael was a younger brother to North Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba, who confirmed the tragic news and called for swift action from authorities.

The family is now appealing for justice, urging investigators to pursue all leads and apprehend those responsible.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Trade in pigs banned in Awendo as County issues Swine Flu alert

MIGORI, Kenya, June 19 – A swine flu outbreak has been reported in Awendo Town, Migori County. The County Executive Committee Member for Livestock,...

June 19, 2025

County News

Man handed life sentence for defiling 11-year-old girl

The court heard that Jacob Mwita had, on March 10, 2023, in Suna East, followed the minor victim on her way from school before...

May 30, 2025

Headlines

Cheruiyot accuses Sifuna of hypocrisy in Ruto-Raila Broadbased Pact

Speaking during a public meeting in Migori, Cheruiyot argued that Sifuna's criticism is disingenuous, especially given that ODM itself benefits from the arrangement.

May 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Security Expert Calls for Overhaul of VIP Protection After Shoe Thrown at President Ruto

George Musamali, a former police officer and a security analyst said the incident exposed glaring weaknesses in the country’s VIP protection protocols

May 5, 2025

Top stories

3 Three Arrested After Shoe Thrown at President Ruto in Migori

A video widely circulated online shows a dusty shoe flying toward the podium and striking the president’s left hand.

May 4, 2025

County News

4 people injured in collapsed Rongo building, responders rule out fatalities

Samuel Atula, the County Public Health and Medical Services Chief Officer, said the injured included a caretaker and three neighbors.

December 26, 2024

Top stories

Missing Mombasa taxi driver found unconscious in Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1-The female taxi driver who went missing after picking a passenger in Mombasa has been found in Migori. Police Spokesperson Resila...

October 1, 2024

Aviation

Chartered Cessna Caravan crashes on takeoff in Migori

Onlookers reported seeing the plane veering off the runway before coming to a stop. It then started billowing smoke.

September 16, 2024