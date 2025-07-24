Detectives probe killing of ex Uriri MP’s son as family demands justice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Detectives have launched investigations into the murder the son of former Uriri MP Haman Omamba, whose body was discovered early Wednesday near his residence in Migori Town.

Michael was found lying by the roadside approximately 20 metres from his house with a deep stab wound to the right side of his chest.

Police said preliminary findings indicate he may have been targeted, noting that his mobile phone and wallet were still on him, ruling out robbery as a possible motive.

The deceased was reportedly last seen at a local bar in the company of a mutual acquaintance shortly before the incident.

Officers at the scene said no suspects had been arrested by Thursday, and the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

His body was moved to the Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem is expected to be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

Michael was a younger brother to North Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba, who confirmed the tragic news and called for swift action from authorities.

The family is now appealing for justice, urging investigators to pursue all leads and apprehend those responsible.