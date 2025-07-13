Connect with us

Detectives nab man with cannabis, TSh5mn in Jomvu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — A 54-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after anti-narcotics officers intercepted a matatu along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway and found him in possession of cannabis and over Sh5 million in Tanzanian currency.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from the Mombasa Anti-Narcotics Unit, acting on a tip-off, stopped a Nissan matatu in the Jomvu area.

Their search led to the arrest of Michael Chacha, whose luggage had aroused suspicion.

In addition to the foreign currency which translates to about Sh250,000, locally, DCI officers discovered forty sachets of cannabis sativa and Sh4,960 in the Kenyan currency inside three bags.

“The intelligence-led operation was a timely disruption of drug trafficking efforts along one of the country’s busiest transport corridors,” DCI said on Sumday.

The suspect was taken to the Port Police Station, where he will remain as investigators prepare charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

Authorities say the case underscores the ongoing threat posed by cross-border narcotics operations, particularly along major highways.

The arrest comes amid intensified crackdowns on drug trafficking networks across the coastal region.

