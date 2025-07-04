Deserted vigil marks eve of Ojwang burial after police station raid

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 4 — The late Albert Ojwang will be buried on Friday following the arrival of his body on Thursday amid chaos at their Kokwanyo home in Homa Bay County.

Students from the nearby Mawego Technical College intercepted the body while it was en route to the family home and diverted it to Mawego Police Station, where Ojwang had been briefly detained following his arrest.

The students marched nearly three kilometres with the coffin to the police station, singing dirges along the way.

Upon arrival, they set the station ablaze, causing extensive damage and disrupting operations.

It took the intervention of officers from Kendu Bay Police Station to restore order at the facility, which is located in Karachuonyo Constituency.

The violent incident prompted both locals and students to stay away from the vigil for the late Albert Ojwang, ahead of his planned burial in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.

There were fears that police might conduct arrests in response to the destruction at the station.

A journalist attending the vigil described the atmosphere at the home as tense.

“There are just close family members and church representatives here. Apparently, people are afraid to come due to what happened during the arrival of the body,” he said.