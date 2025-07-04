Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The students marched nearly three kilometres with the coffin to the police station, singing dirges along the way.

NATIONAL NEWS

Deserted vigil marks eve of Ojwang burial after police station raid

Students from the nearby Mawego Technical College intercepted the body while it was en route to the family home and diverted it to Mawego Police Station, where Ojwang had been briefly detained following his arrest.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 4 — The late Albert Ojwang will be buried on Friday following the arrival of his body on Thursday amid chaos at their Kokwanyo home in Homa Bay County.

Students from the nearby Mawego Technical College intercepted the body while it was en route to the family home and diverted it to Mawego Police Station, where Ojwang had been briefly detained following his arrest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The students marched nearly three kilometres with the coffin to the police station, singing dirges along the way.

Upon arrival, they set the station ablaze, causing extensive damage and disrupting operations.

It took the intervention of officers from Kendu Bay Police Station to restore order at the facility, which is located in Karachuonyo Constituency.

The violent incident prompted both locals and students to stay away from the vigil for the late Albert Ojwang, ahead of his planned burial in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.

There were fears that police might conduct arrests in response to the destruction at the station.

A journalist attending the vigil described the atmosphere at the home as tense.

“There are just close family members and church representatives here. Apparently, people are afraid to come due to what happened during the arrival of the body,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Youths in blogger Albert Ojwang funeral procession storm police station, set it ablaze

Youths from the nearby Mawego National Polytechnic chanted slogans demanding justice for Ojwang, whose death in June sparked nationwide outrage, drawing condemnation from human...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Central Police OCS Talaam, 5 other suspects charged with Albert Ojwang’s murder

The prosecution led by Victor Owiti urged the court not to grant bail or bond saying that if released, they are likely to interfere...

June 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Central Police OCS Talaam, 5 other suspects to be charged with Albert Ojwang’s murder

Talaam and two officers John Mukhwana and Peter Kimani will be charged alongside John Gitau, Gin Abwao, and Brian Njue.

June 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA denies Issack Hassan’s involvement in Lagat’s interrogation

The Authority emphasized that, contrary to a report published in a local daily, Lagat was not interrogated by IPOA's Chairperson or Chief Executive Officer,...

June 21, 2025

POLICE BRUTALITY

Waiguru urges accountability amid police brutality concerns

Waiguru condemned what she termed as worrying trends in law enforcement, stating, “It is extremely unfortunate that in a democratic republic, people can be...

June 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat records statement with IPOA over Albert Ojwang’s death

Lagat had been summoned for the grilling sessions which are part of the probe into the  clobbering and strangulation of Ojwang.

June 19, 2025

Top stories

16 Treated at KNH from Nairobi Protests, Including Trader Shot in the Head

Another victim, yet to be identified, sustained a skull fracture reportedly from an assault during the protests. Hospital officials commended the quick actions of...

June 18, 2025

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Shot mask vendor Boniface Kariuki alive but in critical condition, Father confirms

"He is still not in good condition. I am deeply saddened by his condition, but I am hopeful that he will recover," said Jonah...

June 18, 2025