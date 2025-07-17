Connect with us

Deadly fire rips through shopping centre in Iraq

The blaze at the mall, which had reportedly opened five days ago, broke out on Wednesday night and has since been brought under control.

A fire that tore through a shopping centre in the Iraqi city of Kut has left dozens dead and injured, state media has reported.

Medical officials quoted by news agency AFP said said 55 people died in the fire, with rescuers still looking for missing people.

“A tragedy and a calamity has befallen us,” regional governor Mohammed al-Miyahi said, adding that legal action would be brought against the shopping centre’s owner.

Videos on INA’s news channel show flames ripping through several floors of a multi-storey building as firefighters try to douse them.

Other clips circulating on social media appear to show a small number of people on the roof during the fire, as well as the burned out insides of the centre.

A number of people were rescued from the building by firefighters, al-Miyahi told local media.

Ambulances were still taking casualties to hospitals in the city, which is about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Baghdad, at 04:00 local time.

Firefighters are continuing to search for missing victims.

Nasir al-Quraishi, a doctor in his 50s, told AFP he lost five family members in the blaze.

“A disaster has befallen us,” he said. “We went to the mall to have some food, eat dinner and escape power cuts at home.

“An air conditioner exploded on the second floor and then the fire erupted and we couldn’t escape it.”

A medical source told the agency: “We have more than 50 martyrs, and many unidentified bodies”.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, with preliminary findings expected within two days, al-Miyahi said.

“The tragedy is a major shock,” he said, adding that a “serious review of all safety measures” would take place.

The shopping had opened just five days ago, AFP reported.

It has been named as the Corniche Hypermarket Mall in the centre of Kut by local media.

