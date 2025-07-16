Connect with us

DCP youth leaders KaWanjiru and Wanjiku freed on Sh200,000 Bond

The two are facing charges related to the torching of the Kiambu Law Courts during the June 25 protests.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) youth leaders Wanjiku Thiga and Peter KaWanjiru have been released after the Kahawa Law Courts granted each of them bond of Ksh200,000 with a surety of the same amount, or an alternative cash bail of Ksh50,000.

Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Njeri Maina, who is part of the defence team, said the court found no sufficient evidence to warrant their continued detention.

In a statement posted on social media, DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua expressed gratitude to the legal team representing the youth leaders.

“DCP would like to take this opportunity to thank all our lawyers who took part in ensuring justice is served,” Gachagua said.

Peter Kawanjiru was re-arrested on July 8 by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit after previously being released on bail by the Ruiru Law Courts.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Igonga, has approved terrorism and arson charges against Kawanjiru and 36 others.

Wanjiku Thiga was similarly arrested on suspicion of organizing or participating in the June 25 protests. She initially appeared before the Kiambu Law Courts and was granted a cash bail of Ksh50,000 with a Ksh200,000 surety, but was re-arrested shortly afterward by anti-terror police.

DPP Igonga later confirmed that both individuals would face terrorism and arson-related charges.

