DCP women slam Ichung'wah over personal attack on Gachagua's spouse

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 — DCP Women League has condemned recent remarks made by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, accusing him of launching a personal and politically motivated attack against Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, spouce of their Party Leader.

The outrage by the Democracy for Citizens Party follows remarks Ichung’wah reportedly made during a recent political meeting in Narok, where he insinuated that Pastor Dorcas, the former Deputy President’s spouse, was engaged in an extramarital affair.

The DCP leaders described the comments as “blatant, intolerant, and defamatory,” warning that such rhetoric undermines not only women in leadership but also the dignity of public discourse.

“To belittle her work in the name of political rivalry is both reckless and dishonorable,” the group said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“We demand an immediate retraction and public apology from Ichung’wah. Leadership demands restraint, maturity, and respect—especially toward those who are making a difference while others remain silent.”

International petition

Njeri Kahiga, a prominent DCP women leader, warned that the party was documenting Ichung’wah’s remarks for submission to international organizations.

She vowed to mobilize voters against leaders who perpetuate misogyny and disrespect toward women.

“If he’s not going to be arrested, we have organizations beyond this country that we will continue documenting these utterances with,” Kahiga said.

“We are going to ensure that come election time, such members are not re-elected. We cannot allow individuals who spew hatred and disrespect to continue being referred to as Honourable Members.”

The women leaders also accused the Kenya Kwanza government of double standards, alleging that it turns a blind eye to misconduct within its ranks while cracking down harshly on dissenters.

They pointed to the government’s silence over more than twenty-five reported cases of sexual assault during recent anti-government protests—cases flagged by organizations such as FIDA Kenya and Usikimye.

Jane Njeri, another DCP leader, said the administration’s days were numbered, citing political missteps and growing public anger:

“The Kenya Kwanza regime is sinking, weighed down by arrogance, political blunders, and widespread intimidation of dissenting voices. No one will come to its rescue. The people of Kenya are awake. History will not be kind to a government that chooses oppression over dialogue.”

The women concluded by urging fellow women leaders across the political divide to speak out against Ichung’wah’s conduct and any form of disrespect or violence toward women in leadership.

