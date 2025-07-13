Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspect as Elvis Otieno Owino, after reviewing CCTV footage from the facility/DCI

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI nabs suspect behind Saba Saba invasion of Kitengela Hospital

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspect as Elvis Otieno Owino, after reviewing CCTV footage from the facility.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — Detectives have arrested the prime suspect linked to the invasion and vandalism of Kitengela Sub-County Hospital during the Saba Saba protests on July 7.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspect as Elvis Otieno Owino, after reviewing CCTV footage from the facility.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the DCI, Owino was part of a group that stormed the hospital on Monday at the height of the demonstrations.

He was apprehended and later led investigators to his rented residence in Noonkopir, where authorities recovered a black marvin cap and a grey jacket — the same items he was seen wearing during the attack.

At the time of the incident, medical staff were reportedly performing a Caesarean section on a pregnant woman, further heightening concerns over the safety of patients and healthcare workers.

The DCI confirmed in a statement on Saturday night that Owino is in custody as investigations continue, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the attack.

The exact number of perpetrators remains unknown.

The assault on the hospital disrupted critical medical services and drew sharp condemnation from healthcare professionals across the country.

The Kenyan National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) denounced the incident, calling it a “barbaric and senseless” attack on healthcare workers.

“Attacking a hospital is an act of self-destruction. When you attack a hospital, you are not only attacking the government or some perceived enemy, you are attacking the very lifeline that your own family, your children, and your parents will run to when life hangs in the balance,” said Pius Nyakundi, KNUMLO Secretary General.

The union threatened to withdraw services from public health facilities unless the government guarantees the safety of medical personnel on duty.

Post Views: 94
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Dual vaccine campaign nears completion with 15mn children covered

MoH reported 3.5 million children receiving the MR vaccine, while 12.1 million received the TCV vaccine—marking significant progress toward the campaign’s targets of 6.5...

11 minutes ago

SECURITY OPERATION

Lt Gen Ketter visits KDF troops in Somalia and Lamu

Lt Gen Ketter commended the soldiers for their dedication and sacrifice, especially during the initial phase of AUSSOM, following its transition from the African...

25 minutes ago

crime

3 suspects arrested in connection to Saba Saba arson at Magunas Supermarket

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects, identified as Ian Mugambi, Abdulatif Murithi, and Teddy Kaimenyi, were captured on CCTV footage looting...

48 minutes ago

business

Police sacco named 2nd best performing credit union

The recognition comes at a time when KNPDTS has demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple fronts, including financial stability, enhanced member service delivery, and impactful...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah denounces scheme by Ruto allies to weaponize ethnicity

Omtatah criticized what he described as “a treacherous and misguided scheme” by figures allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration—including President William Ruto—to vilify and...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police on the spotlight as family alleges death of Nanyuki protester in custody

Julia Njoki was arrested on July 7 during nationwide protests against police violence and government corruption, held on the anniversary of Saba Saba Day,...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki urges IEBC to Get to Work, tells opposition no shortcuts allowed

The DP said the country needs a functional election’s agency to ascertain its democracy and people’s choices at the ballot.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo Governor Guyo seeks reconciliation with MCAs, focus on unity

He called on leaders and residents to channel their energy into unity and service delivery, reaffirming his commitment to lead with accountability and inclusivity.

2 days ago