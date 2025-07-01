DCI boss Amin to appear in court Thursday to explain whereabouts of blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The High Court has ordered the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin to personally appear in court to explain the whereabouts of blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia.

Justice Chacha Mwita said that the court’s order which directed that the activist be produced alive or dead has not been complied with.

He said that it has been demonstrated by lawyers representing the activist that indeed the officers from the DCI office visited the residence of the activist on 21st June 2025 when the blogger is said to have been abducted.

The DCI is to appear in court on 3rd July 2025 at 11 Am.

Senior counsel Martha Karua,Willis otieno, Babu Owino, and abuner Mango told the court that it has been admitted by the DCI that the blogger was a man of interest and indeed his officers visited his residence and took the inventory.

They submitted that the blogger is alleged to have posted in his x account formerly Twitter that he was with his accomplises to mobilise members of the genz group to forcefully enter state House on 25th June 2025.

The lawyers in supporting the application for production of the blogger Owino produced several high court authorities that require the production of the abducted person either alive or dead.

The lawyers told the court that it has the powers to stamp its authority and bring to an end the ongoing abductions.