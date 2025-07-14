DCI arrest 38-year-old highway robbery suspect, recover stolen car

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – A key suspect behind a violent highway robbery that left one motorist injured and his car stolen has been arrested in Makueni County, police said Sunday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the arrest of 38-year-old Musyoka Mutava, believed to have orchestrated the ambush along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway that targeted a motorist ferrying two hitchhikers.

According to detectives, the victim was driving a silver Subaru Trezia from Mombasa to Malaba when he picked up two male passengers in Mariakani.

As the vehicle approached Kiunduani Market, one of the passengers requested to alight, prompting the driver to slow down.

“Without warning, two armed assailants emerged from a nearby thicket, struck the driver with a blunt object, and sped off with the vehicle and his bag of personal belongings,” DCI said in a statement.

The injured driver was treated and later discharged from Makindu Sub County Hospital.

A forensic investigation and tactical pursuit led officers to Ukia in Makueni Sub-County, where the stolen car was recovered and Mutava apprehended.

His accomplices managed to escape but are believed to be on the run with law enforcement closing in.

Police also recovered a getaway motorcycle, two sets of number plates—KDH 486F (previously reported stolen) and KDN 192W—and a pair of screwdrivers believed to have been used in the theft.

The suspect is in custody pending arraignment as detectives intensify their hunt for the remaining members of the gang.

“The operation is ongoing, and we are following crucial leads that could help dismantle this syndicate,” DCI added.