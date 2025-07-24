Connect with us

CS Ruku: No Kenyan Will Die of Hunger as Government Scales Up Relief in ASAL Regions

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 — Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that no Kenyan dies of hunger.

He spoke while flagging off the distribution of relief food in Moyale, Marsabit County.

Speaking at Baraza Park in Moyale town, CS Ruku said the food distribution initiative is part of a broader government response targeting arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), in line with Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, which mandates his ministry to lead humanitarian and special programmes in underserved regions.

“We have enough food for Kenyans, and that’s why I’m in Moyale today—to ensure our people are reached and no one goes hungry,” Ruku said. “This is a continuous government effort to safeguard lives and dignity, especially in drought-affected counties.”

He noted that 23 counties classified as ASALs have borne the brunt of prolonged drought and food insecurity. The government, he said, has mapped out the hardest-hit regions and is delivering emergency food and essential supplies to the most vulnerable households.

CS Ruku was accompanied by several leaders, including Moyale MP Prof. Jaldessa Guyo, Marsabit Woman Representative Hon. Naomi Waqo, Garissa Woman Representative Hon. Amina Uudgoon, North Horr MP Hon. Adhe Wario, and Mandera South MP Hon. Haro Abdul. The leaders jointly echoed the government’s call for unity and urged continued public support.

“From improved infrastructure to better access to social services, this government is walking the talk,” Ruku said, urging residents to support President William Ruto’s administration. “We are focused on delivery—not distractions. The opposition offers nothing substantive but rhetoric.”

As part of the government’s effort to decentralize services, CS Ruku announced that a Huduma Centre would soon be launched in Moyale. The new facility is expected to improve access to essential services such as ID registration, birth certificates, and social welfare programs.

“We are bringing services closer to the people,” he said. “A Huduma Centre here in Moyale and in other regions will transform how locals access government services.”

CS Ruku also presided over the opening of a newly completed administration block at St. Mary’s Mixed Day Secondary School, a project funded by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) under the leadership of Prof. Jaldessa Guyo.

He highlighted the government’s progress in the education sector, noting the recruitment of 76,000 teachers since President Ruto assumed office, with 24,000 more expected to be hired in January.

“The government has built Junior Secondary School (JSS) classrooms across the country. The new university funding model is designed to support learners from humble backgrounds and ensure inclusive access to higher education,” he added.

Ruku also praised President Ruto’s economic stewardship, crediting him with stabilizing the economy and placing Kenya on a recovery trajectory.

“The President has steered our economy away from collapse. We are now on the right path as a nation,” he said.

On infrastructure, CS Ruku highlighted ongoing projects in northern Kenya, particularly road construction and improved connectivity, which he said are vital for unlocking economic potential and fostering regional integration.

“We are building roads to connect communities, expand trade, and create jobs. These are long-term investments that will transform this region,” he said.

The event was part of the Ministry’s Special Programmes Outreach, branded under the “Huduma Smart Serikalini” initiative and themed “Fresh Approach, Timeless Impact.”

The campaign aims to strengthen government presence in marginalized areas and enhance resilience through coordinated efforts in food security, human capital development, and essential services.

