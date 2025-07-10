CS Ruku Accuses Opposition of Tribal Politics During Mwakirunge Relief Mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has accused opposition leaders of fueling tribal politics and failing to offer real solutions to Kenyans’ problems, even as he led a government relief mission targeting vulnerable families in Mwakirunge.

Speaking during the distribution of food and household supplies in the informal settlement, CS Ruku said the opposition had resorted to “ethnic mobilization” to remain politically relevant after squandering opportunities to lead while in government.

“They had their time in power and they failed the people. Now they are hiding behind tribal alliances instead of offering real solutions,” Ruku said. “Kenyans are not hungry for division. They are hungry for jobs, food, land justice, and dignity.”

The humanitarian visit was part of an ongoing outreach by the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes through the Huduma Smart Serikalini initiative, which aims to deliver direct relief and long-term support to vulnerable groups across the country.

Flanked by Mombasa Woman Representative Zamzam Mohammed and Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba, the CS dismissed claims that the government was neglecting certain regions, stating that the Kenya Kwanza administration under President William Ruto was investing heavily in every part of the country, including the Coast.

He challenged opposition leaders to move beyond tribal rhetoric and instead join hands in addressing national challenges like unemployment, food insecurity, and stalled development projects.

“We cannot keep dragging this country back into tribal trenches every election cycle. Leadership is about presence, not politics. We are in Mwakirunge to offer food today, but we are also laying the foundation for business grants, skills training, and land reforms,” said Ruku.

He assured residents that their long-standing land issues would soon be addressed through collaboration between his ministry and the Ministry of Lands. “We will engage the Cabinet Secretary for Lands and ensure that your matters are given priority. You deserve certainty over where you live.”

Ruku used the occasion to urge civil servants to embrace people-centered service delivery and to see their roles as constitutional duties rather than political favors. He emphasized that the Huduma Smart Serikalini model was a deliberate shift toward a public service built on humility, visibility, and accountability.

“In this new model, we don’t wait for people to come to offices. We go where they are with solutions, not slogans,” he said.