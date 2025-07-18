CS Murkomen issues first policy on police use of force and firearms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday issued his inaugural policy directive on police use of force and firearms.

Addressing the media after a courtesy call on Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit at his office in Maralal, the CS announced the issuance of the policy that aims to give guidance on use of force and firearms by the police across the Republic.

“I have issued a policy directive on the use of force and firearms pursuant to Article 245(4) of the Constitution, the National Police Service (NPS) Act and the court decisions to the Inspector General of Police,” he stated.

He continued, “I have dispatched the policy to the IG detailing the recommendations to use force factoring in the prevailing legal framework and court decisions.”

Speaking at the start of the Jukwaa la Usalama, Samburu Edition, to discuss security concerns and service delivery to locals, Murkomen noted that this was his inaugural policy since he assumed office at the security docket.

“This will dictate the use of force and firearms anywhere in protecting self and the public and securing the nation,” the CS explained.

“IG will now cascade the same to his officers. This matter has elicited public discourse and it’s now a policy on paper that the public can now hold me to account and it’s legally binding.”

He explained that despite the existence of the Constitution and the subsidiary laws, the policy aims to address the gaps in law.