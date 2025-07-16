Connect with us

CS Murkomen in Turkana as Jukwaa La Usalama engagements resume

So far, the Jukwaa la Usalama caravan has traversed all the Coast and Eastern region counties, a total of 14 counties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 -Jukwaa la Usalama initiative that convenes opinion leaders, the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), security personnel and elected leaders for a town hall-style meeting resumed Wednesday after a brief hiatus.

The meetings, conceived by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen, are held across all counties in Kenya to get feedback on security, development and service delivery concerns from the leaders and ordinary people alike in open and candid conversations.

Murkomen will kick off the Rift Valley region leg of the tour with the Turkana County edition in Lodwar town.

This time, the consultative meetings will be held in the volatile Kerio Valley belt.

In Turkana county, the CS will hold a security meeting with the county security team to be apprised of the security situation in the county before proceeding for a town hall meeting at the Lodwar Vocational Training College.

In the evening, the CS will have a media engagement to deliberate on security issues affecting the North Rift and measures put in place to pacify the region.

This region faces security challenges, primarily stemming from banditry, cross border conflict and cattle rustling, and part of the “Operation Maliza Uhalifu’.

Under the Shirika plan, to integrate refugees with local communities, the region hosts one of the largest camps, Kakuma refugee camp.

On Thursday and Friday, the CS will lead similar meetings in West Pokot and Samburu counties.

The deliberations from Jukwaa la Usalama town halls are documented to inform national policy decisions regarding security management, public administration, service delivery and the welfare of security personnel and national administration officers.

