Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kagwe Warns of Criminal Infiltration in Gen Z Protests

Kagwe’s remarks come amid a national wave of youth-led demonstrations calling for government accountability and better governance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has cautioned against what he termed as the growing infiltration of peaceful Gen Z-led protests by criminal elements intent on causing chaos and destruction.

Speaking on Friday during an official visit to Nakuru County, Kagwe reiterated that the right to peaceful protest is enshrined in the Constitution, but warned that recent acts of vandalism do not reflect the spirit of genuine civic demonstrations.

“It is not our children. It’s not the Gen Z demonstrators who were doing those things. That is terrorism, not the work of Gen Z don’t be misled,” he said.

Kagwe’s remarks come amid a national wave of youth-led demonstrations calling for government accountability and better governance, which have in some instances been marred by property damage and looting.

He pointed to the recent attack on National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) facilities in Maua, Meru County, as an example of how criminal gangs are using the protests as a smokescreen to execute their own agendas.

“Were your children the ones who vandalised Maua or police stations? That wasn’t them,”Kagwe said.

According to the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary these actions are being orchestrated by groups who strategically use the cover of demonstrations to carry out illegal acts, including looting and destruction of public infrastructure.

“Those who loot supermarkets and attack public buildings are not the youth who are peacefully demonstrating. These are criminals taking advantage of the moment,” he said.

Kagwe urged Kenyans to remain alert and take active responsibility in protecting the country’s shared resources during this period of heightened political expression.

“We are asking you to be vigilant as citizens. Protect what we have so that we don’t lose livelihoods or destroy national assets,” he said.

He emphasized that demonstrations, when conducted peacefully, are legitimate expressions of public will.

“Demonstrations are fine. They are protected by the Constitution. In countries like France, people protest almost every day, but they don’t destroy anything,” Kagwe said.

The Cabinet Secretary was categorical that Kenya must not allow criminal acts to masquerade as civic engagement. He warned that unchecked violence could undermine the democratic space that protesters are trying to protect.

“We must make sure that criminals do not hide behind our children to destroy what we have built,” he said.

“This is not politics it’s about protecting our democracy from becoming anarchy.”

