CS Duale says 1,400 private hospitals shut down due to SHA fraud

Duale urged Kenyans to take advantage of the SHA Lipa Pole Pole to ease access.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says 1,400 private hospitals have bee shut down so far due to fraud at the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking during the launch of the Measles-Rubella and Typhoid Vaccine Campaign, Duale urged Kenyans to take advantage of the SHA Lipa Pole Pole to ease access.

“Even if we are left with 20 honest hospitals, that’s better than 2,000 corrupt ones,” Duale stated.

Duale pointed out that all primary care services at dispensaries, health centres and sub-county hospitals are FREE for registered SHA members.

“Report fraud or denial of service via *147#. “We will act,” he warned.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to free, quality primary care under SHA.

He praised CHPs for reaching over 80,000 households and assured them of timely pay.

