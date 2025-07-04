CS Duale pledges to upscale Taita Taveta MTRH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has pledged to upscale and equip Moi County Referral Hospital in Taita Taveta, as part of government efforts to sustainably address long-standing challenges in Kenya’s health institutions.

Speaking during a tour of the hospital’s key departments, Duale noted several existing gaps in service delivery and assured residents that the facility will benefit under the new National Equipment Services Program.

Taita Taveta County is set to receive modern equipment at Moi Hospital, including MRI machines, digital X-rays, dialysis units, and fully equipped theatres.

Addressing healthcare workers and interns, the CS rallied support for the Ministry’s health digitization agenda.

He announced that the county is already in custody of 371 digital devices to be distributed to all health facilities, with 206 trained health workers assigned to operate the systems.

Duale issued a stern warning to health facilities defrauding the Social Health Authority (SHA), underscoring the role of the new digital system in identifying malpractice and cracking down on unqualified medical practitioners.

He noted that over 1,000 rogue health facilities have been shut down as part of the ongoing reforms.

He further reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving long-standing human resource disputes in the sector, calling it a critical pillar in the rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Cabinet Secretary was hosted by Taita Taveta Governor H.E. Dr. Andrew Mwadime, Deputy Governor Ms. Christine Saru, and the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr. Nestar Mwasaru.

He was accompanied by Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, and Acting DHA CEO Anthony Lenaiyara.