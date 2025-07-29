Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale directs Referral Hospitals to conduct emergency response audit after KNH murders

Duale further ordered the upgrading of all hospital infrastructure through the expansion of CCTV coverage.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has directed National Referral Hospitals to conduct an audit of emergency response systems, security protocols and patients monitoring after the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) incident where two patients were murdered.

‎Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Duale further ordered the upgrading of all hospital infrastructure through the expansion of CCTV coverage.

‎”We’re improving CCTV coverage in hospitals to ensure all sensitive areas are covered for accountability,” he said.

‎He also outlined plans to standardize emergency protocols and ensure all security personnel are alert and professionally trained for the safety of patients.

“We want to standardize our emergency protocol and ensure all security personnel are alert and professionally trained,” he said.

‎The CS also warned that negligence will be faced with the necessary actions and called for accountability and intentionality by all medical practitioners.

‎”Accountability goes hand in hand with intention, where negligence is found action shall be taken,” he added.

‎Duale announced that tighter security measures will be put in place by introducing anonymous call monitoring systems, starting a policy on visitation of patients and mandatory identity for all people bringing in patients for emergencies.

‎”We will ask all people, including the police who bring in sick patients, to leave their vehicle number plate and ID,” he stated.

‎The CS expressed that although the public confidence in health facilities has been shaken, the ministry will continue to respond with urgency, clarity and compassion.

‎Duale condemned the incident as he described it ‘unacceptable’ and extended his condolences to the family of Ndegwa.

‎He urged the health care workers in all referral hospitals to renew their commitment to the oath of service and to treat all patients with urgency dignity and empathy.

