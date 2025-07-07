Court suspends Manyora’s appointment as KHA Board Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – A Nairobi Court has has suspended the appointment of political analyst and university lecturer Herman Manyora as the Chairperson of the Kenya Hospital Authority (KHA) Board, pending the determination of an inter partes hearing scheduled for July 17.

Justice Jairus Ngaah issued the conservatory orders following a petition filed by a Nairobi-based medical professional challenging Manyora’s appointment.

The petitioner contends that the appointment violates the Constitution and relevant statutory provisions, alleging that it lacked transparency and failed to meet the criteria for public appointments.

“In the meantime, a conservatory order is hereby issued suspending the appointment of Prof Herman Manyora as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Hospital Authority,” read part of the order issued by the court.

The case has been certified as urgent, with the judge directing the petitioner to serve the respondents including the Cabinet Secretary for Health, the Attorney General, and Prof Manyora within three days.

The respondents will have seven days to file their responses before the matter is heard on July 17.

The court documents reveal that the petitioner is seeking a declaration that the appointment is unconstitutional, null, and void, and is calling for the revocation of the gazette notice that formalised Manyora’s nomination to the influential board.

The Kenya Hospital Authority is a newly established state body expected to play a key role in overseeing the management of public hospitals and health infrastructure across the country.

The Board of Management of the Kenya Hospital Association, which runs The Nairobi Hospital, has announced a change in leadership, confirming the removal of Dr. Barcley Onyambu as Chairman and the election of Prof. Herman Manyora in his place.

The Board in a statement issued Saturday, said the decision to remove Dr. Onyambu was made unanimously during a special meeting held on June 30, 2025, in accordance with the hospital’s Articles of Association.

Following the decision, however, Dr. Onyambu, with the support of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary, reportedly refused to vacate the position, prompting the Board to seek legal intervention.

The High Court on July 3, 2025, sitting under a certificate of urgency, issued interim conservatory orders barring Dr. Onyambu, the CEO, and the Company Secretary from holding or facilitating any board meetings or related governance activities, including a planned retreat.

The court’s orders upheld the Board’s resolution, affirming Prof. Manyora’s position as the legitimate Chairman, with full authority to execute all functions of the office.

“The CEO, Company Secretary, and Dr. Onyambu cannot take any actions that interfere with the rights, powers, and decisions of the duly constituted board leadership,” the statement read.

The hospital further warned that any attempt to undermine the court order or carry out actions contrary to the ruling would be considered contempt of court and attract serious legal consequences.

Prof. Manyora, in the statement, affirmed his commitment to restoring stability and integrity to the hospital’s governance and ensuring continued service delivery.