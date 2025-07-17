Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Court summons KFS MD Bakari Ngowa, 2 others over CCTV footage handling in 2019 Likoni ferry tragedy case

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku issued the summons following concerns over missing or incomplete video evidence relating to the incident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – The Mombasa Chief Magistrate’s Court has summoned Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) Managing Director Bakari Ngowa, Likoni Sub-county DCIO, and Corporal Moses Mahiuha over the handling of crucial CCTV footage in the ongoing inquest into the 2019 Likoni ferry tragedy.

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku issued the summons following concerns over missing or incomplete video evidence relating to the incident in which Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter, Amanda Mutheu, drowned after their vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean on December 20, 2019.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Alex Ndiema requested the court to compel the officials to explain the chain of custody of the CCTV footage, which was reportedly handed over by the original investigating officer to KFS management instead of being formally submitted as evidence.

During Thursday’s hearing, the current investigating officer, Bob Otieno, presented a short video clip showing the car slipping into the Likoni channel while aboard the ferry.

However, the footage was deemed incomplete and failed to show the full sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

Corporal Moses Mahiuha was among the key witnesses in the inquest into the 2019 Likoni ferry tragedy when the family’s vehicle slipped off the ferry ramp and plunged into the Indian Ocean.

The footage reportedly captures the tragic moment of that fateful incident, when a vehicle slipped off the ferry ramp and into the sea, claiming the two lives.

In Thursday’s hearing into the inquest, Ithuku was told that the CCTV clip presented failed to show the full sequence of events leading to the plunge.

The current investigation officer, Bob Otieno, presented a short video showing the car plunging into the Likoni crossing channel while aboard one of the ferries.

However, Otieno was stood down since footage only showed a partial sequence that led into the tragedy.

The magistrate raised concern over the legality of how the footage was handled and the gaps it contained, casting doubt on the integrity of the investigation by Corporal Moses Mahiuha.

The court heard that the investigation Corporal Mahiuha handed over the raw footage showing the entire sequence to KFS management.

Ithuku now ordered Mr Ngowa, DCI subcounty head and investigation officer Corporal Mahiuha to appear in court on July 24, 2025, to clarify the chain of custody and circumstances surrounding the video evidence.

